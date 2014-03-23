Your week in pictures

BBC News website readers have been sending us their pictures of events making headlines this week.

Alannah Davies posted this 'selfie' as part of Cancer Research UK's "No Make Up Selfie for Cancer Awareness" campaign which has seen £2m raised for Cancer Research UK in the space of just a few days. Alannah said she wanted to "to raise awareness about cancer and to get other people to join in and donate."

Plane-spotter Michael Barlow captured the Chinese Air Force Ilyushin IL-76 aircraft landing at Perth International Airport. They had flown in from Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, Subang, Malaysia to join the international search effort for the missing flgiht MH370 .

On Wednesday students and activists occupied and protested at the Taiwan parliament in Taipei against a proposed trade deal with China. Michael Barker recalled: "there were many protesters, not all from the same political persuasion however all in agreement that the proposed business deal with China is wrong."

This week saw St Patricks Day not only being celebrated all over Ireland but worldwide. Lee took this picture at the St Patrick's Day Parade in London.

On Friday an Indian court sentenced four men to life in prison for the gang rape of an 18-year-old telephone operator. On the same day students marched "against sexual harassment of any gender in public places" says Bhaskar Mallick who captured some of the students at Jadavpur University campus in Kolkata, India.

Ignacio Benavides sent in this photo of a huge Venezuelan flag being pulled across the street as demonstrators started to gather for continued protests over high inflation and basic good shortages in the country. On Friday it was reported that two people were killed in protests in Valencia and San Cristobal.

