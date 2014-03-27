Your pictures: Translucent

Readers' photos on the theme of "translucent".

  • Pebbles on a beach

    Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "translucent" and we begin with this picture by Daniel Furon.

  • Beads in water

    Linda Blythe: "Experimental work using beads in water."

  • Man standing on glacier

    Anna Sobotka: "A translucent, blue opening into the heart of a glacier."

  • Fly on a leaf

    Jenny Downing: "A fly rests on a sunlit leaf, little knowing that there's a photographer lying in wait below."

  • Building an exhibition stand in Johannesburg, South Africa

    Jeremy Peeters: "This builder waits patiently while the rest of the pieces are found."

  • Porcelain fungus

    John Howard: "Translucent porcelain fungus growing on decaying beech, Galway, Ireland."

  • Shadow of a figure a door

    Jason Pemberton: "While walking in the old town of Havana one night I came across this great door. I'm sure it's caused more than a few late-night double takes."

  • Red beans and fish

    Rhoda Richardson: "The red beans in these delicate translucent fish are a key feature of much of the street food in China. These intricate creations were for sale at a street stand in Xitang, just west of Shanghai."

  • Bottles through tissue paper

    Lucy Spiers: "A friend suggested we try something she’d seen in a photography magazine, shooting through tissue paper. Hours of fun."

  • Window

    Doris Enders: "The sun in the window shows my decoration and makes it translucent."

  • Jellyfish

    Marijke Durieux: "Floating jellyfish at the Birch Aquarium in San Diego."

  • Holding a sweet

    And finally, a photograph of a sweet by Rizmi Tahir. The next theme is "different angle" and the deadline for your entries is 1 April. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery.

