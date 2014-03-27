Your pictures: Translucent
Readers' photos on the theme of "translucent".
-
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "translucent" and we begin with this picture by Daniel Furon.
-
Linda Blythe: "Experimental work using beads in water."
-
Anna Sobotka: "A translucent, blue opening into the heart of a glacier."
-
Jenny Downing: "A fly rests on a sunlit leaf, little knowing that there's a photographer lying in wait below."
-
Jeremy Peeters: "This builder waits patiently while the rest of the pieces are found."
-
John Howard: "Translucent porcelain fungus growing on decaying beech, Galway, Ireland."
-
Jason Pemberton: "While walking in the old town of Havana one night I came across this great door. I'm sure it's caused more than a few late-night double takes."
-
Rhoda Richardson: "The red beans in these delicate translucent fish are a key feature of much of the street food in China. These intricate creations were for sale at a street stand in Xitang, just west of Shanghai."
-
Lucy Spiers: "A friend suggested we try something she’d seen in a photography magazine, shooting through tissue paper. Hours of fun."
-
Doris Enders: "The sun in the window shows my decoration and makes it translucent."
-
Marijke Durieux: "Floating jellyfish at the Birch Aquarium in San Diego."
-
And finally, a photograph of a sweet by Rizmi Tahir. The next theme is "different angle" and the deadline for your entries is 1 April. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery.