Your pictures: Monuments

Erinn Bowen: "Man constructs monuments in the desire to make a lasting memory. To display all that once was. The temple is constructed and burned every year in the temporary community known as Black Rock City at Burning Man in the Nevada desert. Sixty thousand residents gather to let go in silence. To set fire to the past. To make room for new. Recycled back into the flow of all that is. Transformed and one with the dust of the Nevada desert. As one day we will be dust too."