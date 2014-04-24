Your pictures: Monuments
Readers' photos on the theme of "Monuments".
-
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "monuments" and we begin with this picture by Rebecca Polinsky of Winged Figures of the Republic at Hoover Dam, Nevada.
-
Gosia Sousa: "The Neptune Monument in Gdansk, Poland, a true symbol of this gorgeous city. It looks amazing no matter what the weather is like. Also, many love stories start here."
-
Jenny Leyland: "The striking Holocaust Memorial/Monument in Berlin. Walking through these concrete blocks fills you with a hollowness as you are reminded of the horrors of the past."
-
Kasia Korzeniowska: "I took this photo of my friends at the Genghis Khan Equestrian Statue, east of the Mongolian capital Ulan Bator. We were there in September last year and this is one of my favourite photos."
-
Paul Brennan: "Moment to remember, taken at Kiltimagh, County Mayo, Ireland. Father and daughter at grandparents' grave."
-
Samaya Lawal: "When I saw this scene I could not help but capture it, it does make you question the definition of humanity."
-
Sue Fitzgerald: "The Colossi of Memnon in Luxor, Egypt. We were waiting for our hot air balloon in the picture to land so we could go for an early morning ride."
-
Holly Vasey: "Taken from inside THE monument!"
-
David Bradbury: "The Lifeboat monument, on the promenade at St Annes, Lancashire. It commemorates the death of 27 lifeboatmen from St Annes and Southport who were lost in the attempt to rescue the crew of the German barque Mexico that had been driven into a sandbank in a gale in 1886."
-
Thomas Smith: "Monument Valley was a bit to much for my friend Graham who had to have a lie down."
-
Erinn Bowen: "Man constructs monuments in the desire to make a lasting memory. To display all that once was. The temple is constructed and burned every year in the temporary community known as Black Rock City at Burning Man in the Nevada desert. Sixty thousand residents gather to let go in silence. To set fire to the past. To make room for new. Recycled back into the flow of all that is. Transformed and one with the dust of the Nevada desert. As one day we will be dust too."
-
And finally, a photograph by Robyn Williams of Trafalgar Square in London. The next theme is "pinhole photography" and the deadline for your entries is 29 April. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery.