Your pictures: Squares
Readers' photos on the theme of "squares".
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "squares", and we begin with this picture by Josie Majolo who shot it with a Lomo LC-A camera and cross-processed the film.
Aman Agrawal: "My office building in Harrogate. It is a pyramid shaped building with a square frame just under the apex of the building and square and rectangular windows interspersed with each other. A very interesting geometric shape indeed."
Ann Philpot: "I wanted to create pictures in the style of various artists. This heavily manipulated image was my tribute to Andy Warhol."
Peter Freeth: "Squares of fudge, taken at last year's Huddersfield Food Festival. Strictly speaking, I suppose they're cubes."
Karen Edwards: "I saw this bag sitting on a bench at a railway station one day all by itself, and it made me smile."
Paul Biggins: "I spotted these colourful lockers near a beach in the Greek islands. Perfectly square but somewhat lacking in security features."
William Ayre: "A picture taken underneath a pylon on a public footpath in Ryton, Gateshead, revealing a multitude of squares."
Hugh Harkness: "These squares at a Masseria in Abruzzo were the perfect frame for a relaxed portrait."
Nicholas Sutanto: "One of my boy's favourite toys. The multiple colours of squares can be arranged into a tower (from biggest square as the foundation to the smallest square on the top)."
Angela Baccus: "I took this photo of Shreddies in my bowl of cereal as I was making breakfast for my daughter and myself in our kitchen."
Julie Millwaters: "This is a photo I took last month at the feaga (agricultural fair) in Fuerteventura. It is squares of different beans/pulses."
And finally, a photograph by Steve Thomson.