Your pictures: Flags
Readers' photos on the theme of "flags".
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "flags", and we begin with this picture by Sophie Cowdrey, of beach huts at Hayling Island on the south coast of England.
Mohamed Uvais: "A daily ritual seen at sunset on Galle Face Green, Colombo, as air force officers perform the ceremony of lowering Sri Lanka's national flag."
Helen Oag: "In January this year I went with my boyfriend to visit his home country of Chile (from Canada where we both live). This is my boyfriend posing with Chile's flag outside La Moneda Palace, in Santiago. He was happy to be showing me his home country, and also happy to be skipping some of the cold Canadian winter."
Morag Stirling: "This enormous flag was flying proudly above Marseille when our cruise ship stopped off for a visit."
Angie Midcalf: "Taken early morning from the top of the Reichstag building in Berlin."
Kyle Burt: "Taken during Olympic torch relay celebrations in Concord, California, shortly before the Salt Lake City Winter Olympics."
Bob Brown: "When my son Matthew's cricket match was cancelled we decided to head to Duxford for the D-Day anniversary air show, where the Red Devils parachute freefall team formed part of the display. This was one of the last photos I took before the camera's battery gave up - and it was without doubt the largest flag I have ever seen!"
Trevor McKinstry: "Photo taken in Carnlough, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, in respect of our Italian and other international guests during a certain bike race."
Maria Louka: "Point of reference. Swimming under the [Greek] flag, summer memories."
And finally, a photograph by Helena Howen of prayer flags in her garden.