Your pictures: Lighting
Readers' photos on the theme of "lighting".
-
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "lighting", and we begin with this picture by Sylwia Tantardini.
-
Greig Howitt: "I took this picture of the Forth Rail Bridge after the many days of heavy fog. The mist was gently rolling in which carried the bridge lights further into the air than normal. I converted it to monochrome to bring out the clarity of the lights and give it a dramatic, punchy feel."
-
Karen Snadden: "Angels poured from the heavens as I visited my mum's grave at Trumpan Cemetery on the Isle of Skye."
-
Michael Ward-Sale: "A near-perfect creation of an RGB Additive Tricolour chart which illustrates the colour recording system used by TV/digital/computer and electronic camera sensor/display units. Made using Christmas tree lights."
-
Andy O'Farrell captured this picture of Baker Street Underground Station in London.
-
Stephen Arrandale: "Using a light box for backlighting of throwaway plastic items can create some revealing imagery."
-
Paul Coleman: "Impressive aurora over a remote lodge near Yellowknife in Canada."
-
Suzanne Emptage: "My Rhodesian Ridgeback dogs playing in the early-morning sun. Their names are Baako and Baia."
-
Gosia Sousa: "There is no wedding party without good lighting that makes the atmosphere of the venue. I love this shot of a couple set 'behind' the colourful laser beams."
-
Gary Neville: "I have been doing a 365 this year, which consists of a photo every day of the year. On occasions I have not seen anything to photograph and come home having to come up with an idea. This was a late evening idea with a glass chess set and a penlight torch."
-
Vahe Saboonchian: "This is a photo of a wall light taken in Dubai. I love taking photos of symmetrical objects and this caught my attention."
-
And finally, a photograph by Charlotte Graham. The next theme is "amateur sport", and the deadline for your entries is 30 September. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery.