Your pictures: Dance
Readers' photos on the theme of "dance".
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "dance", and we begin with this picture by Doris Enders of a lone dancer on a beach in Goa, India.
Nicola Kelleher: "Dance Like No-one is Watching. Taken from a serious of photos made of dancers in unusual places. I used a slow shutter speed to show the movement of the dancers."
Sachin Sehgal: "Professional swing dancers performing in the Swing event in Brussels. I love the way these two professional were enjoying every move."
Tom Davies: "Impromptu afternoon dance in the autumn sunshine, Washington Square Park, New York City."
Elisa Castoro: "Belly dancers on stage, lights and shadows, colours and silhouettes. That's a game of feminine seduction, the rebirth from the ashes of life."
Michal Lyzwa: "Attitude at sunset."
Anthony Armstrong: "Out for a walk with my daughter. she hears music from a neighbours BBQ and she started dancing."
Nicola Morley: "First I heard the music. Then, I found this groovy group were having an impromptu roller disco in Hyde Park. Their joy was infectious."
Valentino Lee: "My friend Jessica who was good enough to model for me while I was practising for a photography class assignment."
Anne Mullen: "My parents loved to dance. Philadelphia, PA, USA, 1975."
And finally, a photograph by Abbas Mujahid.