In Pictures

Week in pictures: 11-17 October 2014

  • 17 October 2014

Our selection of some of the best news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image copyright Marko Djurica/reuters
Image caption Russian President Vladimir Putin (centre) stressed Russia's support for Serbia on a visit to Belgrade for its first military parade in decades. The country was marking 70 years since Soviet troops helped liberate Belgrade from Nazi occupation.
Image copyright Gleb Garanich/reuters
Image caption Ukrainian nationalists clashed with riot police outside the parliament in Kiev. Violence erupted when the protesters demanded that MPs pass a law to recognise a World War Two nationalist group that opposed Soviet forces. Fifteen policemen were injured and at least 50 protesters arrested, the Ukrainian interior ministry said.
Image copyright MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP
Image caption Outside the White House in Washington DC, a tourist poses for a photograph next to Jeff Hulbert from Annapolis, Maryland, who wants flights from West Africa to the US halted as the fear of Ebola gathers pace.
Image copyright Kirsty Wigglesworth/ap
Image caption Britain's Queen Elizabeth paid tribute to World War One personnel at a Tower of London art installation featuring thousands of ceramic poppies. By 11 November - Armistice Day - there will be 888,246 ceramic poppies, one for each British and colonial death.
Image copyright SIMON MAINA/AFP
Image caption The Kenyan national amputee football team take part in a training session in Nairobi ahead of the fourth amputee football World Cup to be held in Mexico from 30 November.
Image copyright Lefteris Pitarakis/ap
Image caption A Kurdish official said this week that Islamic State militants were retreating in parts of the northern Syrian town of Kobane in the face of US-led air strikes. Here three Syrian Kurdish refugees who fled the town are seen near a refugee camp in Suruc, across the border in Turkey.
Image copyright Eranga Jayawardena/ap
Image caption A popular Sri Lankan rail service known as the Queen of Jaffna reopened, linking the capital, Colombo, to Jaffna in the country's north. President Mahinda Rajapaksa inaugurated the newly renovated railway line, which was closed 24 years ago during Sri Lanka's bloody civil war.
Image copyright Stuart C Wilson/Getty Images
Image caption Actress Sienna Miller attends the premiere of her latest film, Foxcatcher, as part of the 58th London Film Festival.
Image copyright FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP
Image caption A giant fork designed by Switzerland's artist Jean-Pierre Zaugg to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Nestle's Alimentarium Food Museum.