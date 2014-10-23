Your pictures: Steps

Readers' photos on the theme of "steps".

  • Embarcadero Center, San Francisco.

    Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "steps", and we begin with this picture taken by Daniel Furon at the Embarcadero Center, San Francisco.

  • Yak on steps

    Nila Hirani: "A yak negotiating how to climb the last few steps."

  • Staircase at the Chateau of Azay-le-Rideau, Loire valley, France

    Darrell Perrins: "I liked the look of the spiral and wanted to find some way to get a picture that recorded the interesting shapes it made. Taken on a timer, balancing the camera on the floor below the stairs, wide angle lens to accentuate the shapes."

  • Los Voladores, Cuetzalan Mexico

    George Olney: "Sometimes getting to the top of the steps is a little more risky than others. Los Voladores, Cuetzalan Mexico, atop their 40m high ceremonial pole, reached via the hundred or so wooden steps."

  • People in City Hall

    Andy Tudor: "City Hall, taken at this year's London Open House. A beautiful building both inside and outside; a real hive of activity."

  • Married couple on steps

    Simon Burrough: "My lovely cousin and new husband making their grand entrance."

  • Spinnaker Tower, Portsmouth

    Hannah Collingwood: "Looking down one of the staircases inside the Spinnaker Tower, Portsmouth."

  • Tourist in Laos

    Jenny Downing: "A tourist in Laos has divested himself of the essential accoutrements of sightseeing (sun hat, towel, comfy shoes, water bottle, backpack) and laid them carefully on the steps to the tiny Buddhist shrine where he prays."

  • Leaf on steps

    Rob Abbott: "Autumn Leaf was taken in the grounds of Wollaton Hall, Nottingham, England, used as Wayne Manor in Batman Dark Knight Rises.

  • Steps near Lagoons in Brisbane

    Mike Moran: "Design shot of steps to the Lagoons in Brisbane."

  • Man and young girl

    Nigel Jackson: "Outside City Hall, home to the Mayor of London. Father and daughter enjoy a quiet moment of reflection"

  • Stairs in Istanbul

    And finally, a photograph by Marius Voica of stairs in Istanbul. The next theme is "shopfronts", and the deadline for your entries is 28 October. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery.

