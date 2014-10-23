Your pictures: Steps
Readers' photos on the theme of "steps".
-
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "steps", and we begin with this picture taken by Daniel Furon at the Embarcadero Center, San Francisco.
-
Nila Hirani: "A yak negotiating how to climb the last few steps."
-
Darrell Perrins: "I liked the look of the spiral and wanted to find some way to get a picture that recorded the interesting shapes it made. Taken on a timer, balancing the camera on the floor below the stairs, wide angle lens to accentuate the shapes."
-
George Olney: "Sometimes getting to the top of the steps is a little more risky than others. Los Voladores, Cuetzalan Mexico, atop their 40m high ceremonial pole, reached via the hundred or so wooden steps."
-
Andy Tudor: "City Hall, taken at this year's London Open House. A beautiful building both inside and outside; a real hive of activity."
-
Simon Burrough: "My lovely cousin and new husband making their grand entrance."
-
Hannah Collingwood: "Looking down one of the staircases inside the Spinnaker Tower, Portsmouth."
-
Jenny Downing: "A tourist in Laos has divested himself of the essential accoutrements of sightseeing (sun hat, towel, comfy shoes, water bottle, backpack) and laid them carefully on the steps to the tiny Buddhist shrine where he prays."
-
Rob Abbott: "Autumn Leaf was taken in the grounds of Wollaton Hall, Nottingham, England, used as Wayne Manor in Batman Dark Knight Rises.
-
Mike Moran: "Design shot of steps to the Lagoons in Brisbane."
-
Nigel Jackson: "Outside City Hall, home to the Mayor of London. Father and daughter enjoy a quiet moment of reflection"
-
And finally, a photograph by Marius Voica of stairs in Istanbul. The next theme is "shopfronts", and the deadline for your entries is 28 October. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery.