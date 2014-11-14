Your pictures: Fireworks
Readers' photos on the theme of "fireworks".
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "Fireworks", and we begin with this picture taken by Rob Deyes of a display at the Half Moon Inn at Skidby, East Yorkshire.
Bill Reeds: "The smoke and glare of the fireworks made St Thomas's church in Newcastle upon Tyne quite eerie."
Darrell Perrins: "Guy Fawkes night fireworks in Wallingford, Oxfordshire. Luckily for the town one of the locals just happens to be a professional firework display programmer, a great addition to the organising committee."
Mike Long: "Behind the scenes at Barford School bonfire. Ric Barrand, Mike Long, Simon McVeigh, and Toby Jones are four dads with kids at the school. They make up the firework team that let off the display this year."
Sam Westcott: "This was taken at a friend's handfasting ceremony. After the ceremony there was a huge celebration with everything from a hog roast to live bands to fireworks. This is one of the fire dancers that was there, he was mesmerising."
Chandralekha Sumar: "This picture was taken by me at my children's school during the annual firework event. It is always a spectacular event where the night sky is lit by colourful fireworks. The kids enjoy it immensely."
Jon Mitchell: "Fireworks being launched by a plane in flight, taken during the dusk display at the Bournemouth Air Show."
And finally, a photograph by Nick Donnelly. The next theme is "Movement", and the deadline for your entries is 18 November. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery.