Your pictures of the year 2014
A selection of the best readers' photographs sent in for our weekly themed contests.
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme, and at this time of year we like to look back and select some of the best ones. So here is our round-up of your pictures of the year, starting with this picture by Sophie Cowdrey, of beach huts at Hayling Island on the south coast of England.
Richard Hughes: "An entirely different and fascinating world emerges each night after dark at Rewa village, deep in the Guyanese rainforest. I spent three months volunteering in Guyana this summer, and the difference between night and day never ceased to amaze me."
Ian Haden created a montage which he called, 'I'm Gonna Need More Spray.'
Sachin Sehgal: "Professional swing dancers performing in the Swing event in Brussels. I love the way these two professional were enjoying every move."
Sam Westcott: "This was taken at a friend's handfasting ceremony. After the ceremony there was a huge celebration with everything from a hog roast to live bands to fireworks. This is one of the fire dancers that was there, he was mesmerising."
Bob Myhill: "The Chocolate River. This is the Waldnaab River in Bavaria, taken in early autumn this year. I love how the long exposure captured the movement of the water and the stillness of the surrounding valley."
Conor Beary sent in this picture for the theme "amateur sport". It is a frame from a series he is working on about the world of boxing.
Frederic Lopez: "I very much liked this sight. Not of an animal's eye, but of nature reclaiming its right."
Oliver Hine: "It was a freezing cold day so it was heart-warming to see this message of love written on a taxi. The intended recipient - an individual, cabbies in general, London itself or indeed everyone who saw it - is a choice for the viewer."
Mike Moran: "Design shot of steps to the Lagoons in Brisbane."
Giorgio Mazza: "A letter, a few words to leave behind a life of love."
Jane Barrett shot this photograph of Monument Valley in Utah in black and white.
Stephen Arrandale: "Using a light box for backlighting of throwaway plastic items can create some revealing imagery."
Michael Ayling: "A winged marauder at a picnic table in Helsinki. No summer picnic is complete without the uninvited guests taking what they want with speed and fury."
Rosemary Swan: "The thought behind this photo is that every day we wake up and we have the choice to choose our mood and how we are going to feel that day."
Tom Driscoll: "The Italian resort Cervinia sits at the foot of the famous Matterhorn mountain."
Adam McKay: "This shot is of a friend of mine and his Royal Enfield motorcycle. It was taken with a Fuji x100s in his grandmother's garage. Two lights were used, an Alien Bee Studio strobe and a small speedlight outside the window. A smoke machine was also used for some atmosphere."
And finally, a photograph by Eddie Dodd of a teddy bear waiting on a platform to go on a journey. The next theme is "something new", and the deadline for your entries is 6 January. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery.