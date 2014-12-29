In Pictures

Day in pictures: 29 December 2014

  • 29 December 2014

Our selection of some of the best news photographs taken around the world during the past 24 hours.

Image copyright MOHD RASFAN/AFP
Image caption More than 160,000 people in Malaysia have been forced to evacuate their homes in the country's worst flooding in decades. One of the worst hit areas is in Kelantan, where large areas have been cut off from electricity for days. Here in the state capital, Kota Bahru, a man forced to leave his home now lives underneath a flyover.
Image copyright J GUADALUPE PEREZ/AFP
Image caption People look at the Popocatepetl volcano as it spews ash in Puebla State, Mexico. The volcano lies around 70km (40 miles) from Mexico City, and is visible from the capital on a clear day.
Image copyright Ramon Espinosa/ap
Image caption In Cuba, tourists ride in vintage American convertible cars on the Malecon in Havana.
Image copyright Jalal Al-Mamo/reuters
Image caption Rebel fighters rest in the old city of Aleppo near the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad.
Image copyright MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP
Image caption In Dhaka, boatmen make their way in the fog as daily life goes on during a nationwide strike called by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)-led alliance.
Image copyright PATRICK PLEUL/AFP
Image caption Snowploughs clear the A12 highway near Jacobsdorf, eastern Germany.
Image copyright MADE NAGI/epa
Image caption The search is continuing for the missing AirAsia Indonesia flight QZ8501 a day after it disappeared with 162 people on board, but no trace has been found so far. AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes (right) flew to Surabaya and said: "We are very devastated by what's happened, it's unbelievable."