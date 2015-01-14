Your pictures: Pairs
Readers' photos on the theme of "pairs"
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "pairs", and we begin with this picture from Jocelyn Winwood of surfers on a beach in New Zealand.
Ben Clough: "Two intertwined flowers, taken on Bryher, Isles of Scilly."
George Mirams: "A pair of Mr Happy Socks. Everyone needs a pair of happy socks."
Gosia Sousa: "Two generations, a mother and daughter strolling in a park on a cold winter day."
Laura Withers: "I took this photo in Malta about a year ago. The dogs were sitting quietly in the back of the truck and their big sad eyes were irresistible."
Pete Evanson: "Took this early December just after the first snows had fallen. The pair sit outside all year round always with a smile."
James Glass: "Taken in Bradgate Country Park, Leicestershire, at the start of January, the fog was thick enough to dull any sounds that might have deterred these two red deer stags from striding so close to where I was stood."
Stuart McCalman: "Mute swan in Poole Park in Dorset, when we had some sunshine."
Joe Buxton: "Our eight month old identical twins make the perfect pair."
Rod Blest: "On holiday in New Zealand travelling between Wellington and Napier on State Highway 50, I found this pair of shoes - the first I had seen on my trip. Thought it was odd, but I later found out that it has become a thing for travellers to do."
Thomas Ley: "Breitling daredevil wing walkers at RAF Waddington air show."
And finally, a photograph by Roberto Pestarino. The next theme is "cold weather", and the deadline for your entries is 20 January. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery.