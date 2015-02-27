Your pictures: Gardens
Readers' photographs on the theme of gardens.
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "gardens", and we begin with this picture by Amitrag Shetty of Marques do Pombal Garden in Lisbon.
Rachael Ludbrook: "Hellebore flowers tend to hang down close to the ground, so flowers are collected from the garden and floated in a bowl of water, so we can see their beautiful faces."
Malcolm Baber: "Haddon Hall is a stunning English Tudor country house on the River Wye at Bakewell, Derbyshire. This old walled garden and rusting gates invited you through into the gardens."
Sophie Hodgson: "To me, these allium heads in my back garden look like spun gold, in the late afternoon sunlight of early autumn. The dark green background foliage only serves to emphasise the brightness of the golden seed heads."
Les Hale: "I've had a week in the garden - mostly in mud, preparing for a new patio. One morning I was met with this scene - with the warming sun raising steam from the frozen contents of the wheelbarrow."
Mary Chapman: "Taken at Rosemoor gardens in north Devon. It was just a fantastic experience to walk through the archway with all the melons hanging down."
Nigel Jackson: "A scarecrow in the gardens at Ickworth, near Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk."
Dorcas Johnson: "Keeping the topiary trimmed in Hua Hin, Thailand."
John Le Brocq captured the frost in his back garden in Trowbridge.
And finally, a photograph by Lorraine Hawkins at The Alnwick Garden. The next theme is "adventure", and the deadline for your entries is 3 March. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery.