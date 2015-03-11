Your pictures: Castles
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "castles", and we begin with this picture by Raymond Buckley of Edinburgh Castle.
Neville Shaw: "Bamburgh Castle, in Northumberland, bathed in late-afternoon spring sunlight. The castle is often photographed from the beach with the tide out, but I thought framing it between the deep blue sky and wispy grass would make for an interesting contrast - especially in black and white."
Mark Todd: "The Krak Des Chevaliers, which I took several years ago whilst on holiday in Syria. I love this castle. You can easily spend an entire day exploring the various corridors and passages, and I'm not alone in my admiration - TE Lawrence once wrote that it was 'perhaps the best preserved and most wholly admirable castle in the world'. I just hope it can withstand the problems being faced by the region at the moment."
Simon Burrough: "Dunstanburgh Castle, beautiful and atmospheric ruins in Northumberland."
Mat Robinson: "Richmond Castle, along with Durham and Colchester, is one of the three oldest stone castles in the country - with construction having started in 1071. It has never looked so good as in these summer mists last year."
Alexandra Brooke Houghton: "Taken from a boat on Lake Como, [Italy,] looking up the mountains above Varenna on our honeymoon. It was hidden until the clouds moved back to reveal it. It must have had an amazing view."
Chris Bryant: "My local castle in Chepstow. Originally a Norman castle and last used in anger during the English Civil War."
Matthew Stevens: "I took this infra-red (IR) photo of Bodiam Castle, East Sussex. A clear sky and bright sunshine work best for IR. I noticed after the shot was taken, the grass in the bottom right with the Sun on it"
Mark Baynham: "On the beach, Guadamar, Spain."
David Bradbury: "The photograph was taken a few years ago on a trip to Rome and is of Castel Sant'Angelo, which is the tomb of Emperor Hadrian, with the bridge across the river Tiber."
Pierino Algieri: "Dolwyddelan Castle was one of Prince Llewelyn's Welsh strongholds. The photograph was taken at first light on a frosty winter morning, Golden light bathes the castle walls. An elevated view gives a pleasing dimension, with Dolwyddelan village in a mist-shrouded background."
