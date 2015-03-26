Your pictures: Docks

Readers' photographs on the theme of docks.

  • HMS Warrior in Portsmouth

    Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "docks", and we begin with this picture by Alessandro Salvatore of HMS Warrior in Portsmouth.

  • Port of Oakland, California

    George Olney: "Some docks are simply designed to do tonnes and tonnes of work, every day. Port of Oakland, California, USA."

  • Greenock docks

    Andy McCulloch: "Evening at the James Watt dock in Greenock."

  • Sunset in Granton

    Euan Reid: "A spring sunset over the lighthouse in Granton, Edinburgh."

  • Felixstowe Docks

    Jo Davies: "Felixstowe docks - Britain's biggest and busiest container port with its container cranes still hard at work as we arrived at the end of a day's sailing."

  • Fishing boats in Huangdao, Qingdao, China

    William Kirkpatrick: "Organised chaos of a Chinese fishing fleet in Huangdao, Qingdao, China."

  • Dock in Portencross, Ayrshire in Scotland

    Will McKnight: "This photo was taken at Portencross, Ayrshire, in Scotland. I used a 10-stop filter for a long exposure and it seems to make the fisherman look like three ghosts due to his movement during the shot."

  • Kelongs, an offshore platorm

    Josh Luscombe: "Four harboured kelongs near Bintan Island, Indonesia.

  • Boats on the bank

    Rob Wollen: "Boats pulled high before a storm at South Landing near Flamborough Head in Yorkshire."

  • Goole docks

    And finally, a photograph by Thomas Ley. The theme for the next few weeks is the UK elections, so if you would like to send in your picture on an aspect of the election then send it to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery or go to http://www.bbc.co.uk/inpictures and look for Share your photo at the bottom of the page.

More on this story