Your pictures: Docks
Readers' photographs on the theme of docks.
-
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "docks", and we begin with this picture by Alessandro Salvatore of HMS Warrior in Portsmouth.
-
George Olney: "Some docks are simply designed to do tonnes and tonnes of work, every day. Port of Oakland, California, USA."
-
Andy McCulloch: "Evening at the James Watt dock in Greenock."
-
Euan Reid: "A spring sunset over the lighthouse in Granton, Edinburgh."
-
Jo Davies: "Felixstowe docks - Britain's biggest and busiest container port with its container cranes still hard at work as we arrived at the end of a day's sailing."
-
William Kirkpatrick: "Organised chaos of a Chinese fishing fleet in Huangdao, Qingdao, China."
-
Will McKnight: "This photo was taken at Portencross, Ayrshire, in Scotland. I used a 10-stop filter for a long exposure and it seems to make the fisherman look like three ghosts due to his movement during the shot."
-
Josh Luscombe: "Four harboured kelongs near Bintan Island, Indonesia.
-
Rob Wollen: "Boats pulled high before a storm at South Landing near Flamborough Head in Yorkshire."
-
And finally, a photograph by Thomas Ley. The theme for the next few weeks is the UK elections, so if you would like to send in your picture on an aspect of the election then send it to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery or go to http://www.bbc.co.uk/inpictures and look for Share your photo at the bottom of the page.