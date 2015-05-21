Your pictures: Looking in

Readers' photographs on the theme of looking in.

  • Woman looking through bangles on her arm

    Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week, it is "looking in", and we begin with this picture by Rajinder Kumar.

  • Dog in a window

    Elliot Pordes: "I was walking towards the Tower of London to see the poppy display and spotted this dog sitting in the window of a bar. Is he waiting for a friend? Is it an animal singles bar, does he want me to buy him a drink? So many unanswered questions."

  • Woman sitting at a table

    Vinny Straub: "I took this picture of my sister last summer, it captures the view of what happens inside a Venetian apartment."

  • Woman on mobile phone on beach

    Martin Rutherford: "I call it Phone Alone. My girlfriend, Rotchana, and her mobile, on Ao nang beach, in Krabi, Thailand."

  • Portmeirion, Gwynedd, Wales

    Richard Giddy: "This fantasy village is rich in surprises and constantly changing viewpoints where light, architecture and plants can create semi-abstract images."

  • Newspaper vendor

    Steve Gray: "Nottingham newspaper vendor looking into his booth."

  • Women looking in to temple

    Patrick O'Connor: "Peering in to the dark sanctuary of the 15th Century Jain temple at Ranakpur, in Rajasthan."

  • Campervan

    Sara Bickley: "This photo was taken at a local VW show, we go to quite a few as we have a campervan of our own."

  • Labradors

    Holly Stranks: "These are of my Labradors, Cassie and Jack, looking into our allotment from the garden."

  • People dancing in China

    Clare Saunders: "Dancing grannies in Green Lake Park, Kunming, Yunnan province, China."

  • Woman looking at exhibit in art gallery

    And finally, a photograph by Nigel Jackson taken at the Saatchi Gallery. The next theme is "commuting", and the deadline for your entries is 2 June. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery or go to http://www.bbc.co.uk/inpictures and look for Share your photo.

