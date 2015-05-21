Your pictures: Looking in
Readers' photographs on the theme of looking in.
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week, it is "looking in", and we begin with this picture by Rajinder Kumar.
Elliot Pordes: "I was walking towards the Tower of London to see the poppy display and spotted this dog sitting in the window of a bar. Is he waiting for a friend? Is it an animal singles bar, does he want me to buy him a drink? So many unanswered questions."
Vinny Straub: "I took this picture of my sister last summer, it captures the view of what happens inside a Venetian apartment."
Martin Rutherford: "I call it Phone Alone. My girlfriend, Rotchana, and her mobile, on Ao nang beach, in Krabi, Thailand."
Richard Giddy: "This fantasy village is rich in surprises and constantly changing viewpoints where light, architecture and plants can create semi-abstract images."
Steve Gray: "Nottingham newspaper vendor looking into his booth."
Patrick O'Connor: "Peering in to the dark sanctuary of the 15th Century Jain temple at Ranakpur, in Rajasthan."
Sara Bickley: "This photo was taken at a local VW show, we go to quite a few as we have a campervan of our own."
Holly Stranks: "These are of my Labradors, Cassie and Jack, looking into our allotment from the garden."
Clare Saunders: "Dancing grannies in Green Lake Park, Kunming, Yunnan province, China."
And finally, a photograph by Nigel Jackson taken at the Saatchi Gallery. The next theme is "commuting"