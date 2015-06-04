Your pictures: Commuting
Readers' photographs on the theme of commuting.
-
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week, it is "commuting", and we begin with this picture by Chris Jongkind of a train arriving at Shinagawa Station, central Tokyo.
-
Bruno Oliveira: "This photo was taken in London and shows different methods of transport that are used for commuting in the city on a daily basis."
-
Chris Lee: "My 30-minute commute from Cirencester to Swindon in the dark evenings of winter gave me the idea to try a long exposure. The image is made up of multiple images taken throughout the drive. Overtaking lorries and going past traffic lights give lots of bright colours and gives a great perception of speed."
-
Tony Mckenna: "Just another mad day in Saigon."
-
Claire Goodbody: "Heading into the City on the Metropolitan Line."
-
Mark Humphrys: "I cycle to and from work in Norwich and the 17-mile route takes me through the narrow lanes of Norfolk, from Great Ellingham through to Wymondham, and then on to the main roads. The first seven miles or so is all fields, very peaceful, though we do get the occasional traffic hold-up with wood pigeons blocking the road or rabbits and the occasional deer."
-
George Olney: "When commuting to remote rural villages in Mexico, one often has to take a Chicken Bus. Aptly named so I think, this a shot of the gentleman across the wooden bench seat from me."
-
Neil Bennett photographed a family in Sri Lanka
-
Stephen Gray: "London commuters heading for the underground in rush hour."
-
And finally, a photograph by George Murdoch of ducks in New York. The next theme is "together", and the deadline for your entries is 9 June. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery or go to http://www.bbc.co.uk/inpictures and look for Share your photo.