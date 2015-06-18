Your pictures: Alone
Readers' photographs on the theme of alone.
-
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week, it is "alone", and we begin with this picture by Maya Karunaratne.
-
Christopher Whittier: "A lone silverback mountain gorilla looking over what could be his former home, but is now agricultural fields outside Volcanoes National Park, Rwanda."
-
Ian Ackerley: "Broadstairs, Kent, early on a Sunday morning. The first person in their beach hut."
-
Partha Pratim Saha: "Shot on a waterlogged street of Kolkata (Calcutta), India at around 23:00. The person was walking slowly with his cycle, struggling to pull it in knee- deep water. The colour cast came from the sodium vapour overhead street light."
-
Mark Newbery: "Taken at Sea Palling, Norfolk. I have no idea where she was going, she certainly did not notice any danger!"
-
Chris Jongkind: "Woman working late alone in a big Tokyo cityscape."
-
David Bradbury: "Taken in the back streets of Venice."
-
Tim Evans: "Taken from our veranda on holiday in Cyprus last year, my partner Kaz taking a moment in the pool, it was so hot."
-
Rachel Allen: "This photo was taken on the edge of the Namib Desert in Namibia. Only the hardiest of plants can survive the extreme climate and this tree, lit by the setting sun, was a rare sight."
-
Jill Mcleod: "Empty Nest. A note written to me by my daughter before she went off to university."
-
Prashant Bhat: "A tulip standing tall, alone above others."
-
Hugh Harkness: "Thousands of wildebeest and zebra were crossing the Mara river in Kenya but this individual was very much alone."
-
Sam Oldfield: "This was taken while on holiday for our silver wedding anniversary on the island of Vilamendhoo in the Maldives where these coconuts are given to you to put outside your beach villa door if you want to be alone."
-
And finally, a photograph by Christine Ruhstorfer taken on Eastbourne Pier. The next theme is "bright colours", and the deadline for your entries is 23 June. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery or go to http://www.bbc.co.uk/inpictures and look for Share your photo.