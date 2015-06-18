Your pictures: Alone

Readers' photographs on the theme of alone.

  • Woman sitting in the window

    Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week, it is "alone", and we begin with this picture by Maya Karunaratne.

  • Lone silverback mountain gorilla, taken in 2004

    Christopher Whittier: "A lone silverback mountain gorilla looking over what could be his former home, but is now agricultural fields outside Volcanoes National Park, Rwanda."

  • Beach huts and one person's legs

    Ian Ackerley: "Broadstairs, Kent, early on a Sunday morning. The first person in their beach hut."

  • Man pushing bicycle through flooded street

    Partha Pratim Saha: "Shot on a waterlogged street of Kolkata (Calcutta), India at around 23:00. The person was walking slowly with his cycle, struggling to pull it in knee- deep water. The colour cast came from the sodium vapour overhead street light."

  • Woman walking along the coastline

    Mark Newbery: "Taken at Sea Palling, Norfolk. I have no idea where she was going, she certainly did not notice any danger!"

  • Offices in Tokyo

    Chris Jongkind: "Woman working late alone in a big Tokyo cityscape."

  • Man walking a street in Venice

    David Bradbury: "Taken in the back streets of Venice."

  • Figure in swimming pool

    Tim Evans: "Taken from our veranda on holiday in Cyprus last year, my partner Kaz taking a moment in the pool, it was so hot."

  • Tree in Namib desert

    Rachel Allen: "This photo was taken on the edge of the Namib Desert in Namibia. Only the hardiest of plants can survive the extreme climate and this tree, lit by the setting sun, was a rare sight."

  • I Love you note

    Jill Mcleod: "Empty Nest. A note written to me by my daughter before she went off to university."

  • Tulips

    Prashant Bhat: "A tulip standing tall, alone above others."

  • Zebra

    Hugh Harkness: "Thousands of wildebeest and zebra were crossing the Mara river in Kenya but this individual was very much alone."

  • Coconut

    Sam Oldfield: "This was taken while on holiday for our silver wedding anniversary on the island of Vilamendhoo in the Maldives where these coconuts are given to you to put outside your beach villa door if you want to be alone."

  • Looking Out, Eastbourne Pier

    And finally, a photograph by Christine Ruhstorfer taken on Eastbourne Pier. The next theme is "bright colours", and the deadline for your entries is 23 June. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery or go to http://www.bbc.co.uk/inpictures and look for Share your photo.

More on this story