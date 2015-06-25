Your pictures: Bright colours

Readers' photographs on the theme of bright colours.

  • Colourful boats at Hillingdon Outdoor Activity Centre

    Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week, it is "bright colours", and we begin with this picture by Claire Goodbody of boats at Hillingdon Outdoor Activity Centre in London.

  • Architectural detail

    Shouvik Basak: "Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, has many interesting architectural patterns. This is an extract of the geometrical forms that we can see at every nook and corner of this historical place, with lovely textures of orange walls against the spotlessly clear blue sky."

  • Three women

    Eric Matthews: "On a dull day in Derby."

  • Restaurant in Tangier

    Roger Hawa: "This is one the most colourful photos I've taken, shot from a restaurant in Tangier, overlooking the Mediterranean Sea."

  • Colourful socks

    Heather Lavelle: "All ready for my run, in my compression socks and trainers."

  • Beach huts

    Tony Cowburn: "Beach huts on a bright sunny April morning in Swanage, Dorset."

  • Sunflowers

    Simon Kirk: "French sunflowers, glowing bright and golden in the warm summer sun."

  • Cubes of ice and light

    Angie Bessant: " I love the way that the bright colours in the spectrum are visible in contrast to the coolness of the ice cube."

  • Colourful bouquet

    Pic Hynes: "Each petal was individually injected with dye to make this bridal bouquet."

  • Leaves against the sky

    Caroline Barnes: "Autumn brights against a beautiful Autumn sky."

  • Shoes for sale in Baracoa, Cuba

    Jason Pochin: "Shoes for sale in Baracoa, Cuba."

  • Colourful umbrellas after the rain in Zurich

    Maki Aoyama: "Colourful umbrellas after the rain in Zurich."

  • Yellow 2CV cars

    Elsa Le Bris: "I discovered the wine region of Bordeaux, driving one of these bright yellow 2CVs. Such an amazing experience to be on board of this legendary French car."

  • Window in Morocco

    And finally, a photograph by Daniel Furon. The next theme is "lines", and the deadline for your entries is 30 June. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery or go to http://www.bbc.co.uk/inpictures and look for Share your photo.

More on this story