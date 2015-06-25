Your pictures: Bright colours
Readers' photographs on the theme of bright colours.
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week, it is "bright colours", and we begin with this picture by Claire Goodbody of boats at Hillingdon Outdoor Activity Centre in London.
Shouvik Basak: "Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, has many interesting architectural patterns. This is an extract of the geometrical forms that we can see at every nook and corner of this historical place, with lovely textures of orange walls against the spotlessly clear blue sky."
Eric Matthews: "On a dull day in Derby."
Roger Hawa: "This is one the most colourful photos I've taken, shot from a restaurant in Tangier, overlooking the Mediterranean Sea."
Heather Lavelle: "All ready for my run, in my compression socks and trainers."
Tony Cowburn: "Beach huts on a bright sunny April morning in Swanage, Dorset."
Simon Kirk: "French sunflowers, glowing bright and golden in the warm summer sun."
Angie Bessant: " I love the way that the bright colours in the spectrum are visible in contrast to the coolness of the ice cube."
Pic Hynes: "Each petal was individually injected with dye to make this bridal bouquet."
Caroline Barnes: "Autumn brights against a beautiful Autumn sky."
Jason Pochin: "Shoes for sale in Baracoa, Cuba."
Maki Aoyama: "Colourful umbrellas after the rain in Zurich."
Elsa Le Bris: "I discovered the wine region of Bordeaux, driving one of these bright yellow 2CVs. Such an amazing experience to be on board of this legendary French car."
And finally, a photograph by Daniel Furon. The next theme is "lines", and the deadline for your entries is 30 June. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery or go to http://www.bbc.co.uk/inpictures and look for Share your photo.