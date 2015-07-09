Your pictures: Tiny

Simon Reed: "I think this may be an immature Paidiscura pallens or similar species. It was about 1mm long and I mistook it for the spiderling of a larger species at first. I spotted it floating through the air on a breeze, trailing a single strand of silk that eventually caught on some vegetation. The image is a manual composite of three separate handheld shots taken through a reverse 28mm lens on 68mm extension tubes. I love how delicate it looks, almost like it is made from glass."