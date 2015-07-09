Your pictures: Tiny
Readers' photographs on the theme of tiny.
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "tiny", and we begin with this picture by Jane Jennings, of what she calls "a tiny solstice".
Manju Kumari: "The big and the small version of people seen together in the Millennium Park in Chicago."
Simon Reed: "I think this may be an immature Paidiscura pallens or similar species. It was about 1mm long and I mistook it for the spiderling of a larger species at first. I spotted it floating through the air on a breeze, trailing a single strand of silk that eventually caught on some vegetation. The image is a manual composite of three separate handheld shots taken through a reverse 28mm lens on 68mm extension tubes. I love how delicate it looks, almost like it is made from glass."
Chris Coulls: "A home-based project to place objects in an out-of-scale environment. My wife provided the contrasting hand."
Jenny Downing: "I watched this tiny, fingernail-size snail make his way to the top of a bamboo shoot. Once he had reached the summit he effected a number of extraordinary yoga poses as he had a good look around his new environment."
Sumita Bali: "Saw this tiny ladybug climb up the wind chimes at my home. It was quite fearless and explorative and was not fazed by the many bumps it encountered on the way - and I thought to myself, 'I wish I could be this brave in life'."
Andrew Caley: "Our first pea harvest of the year is always packed with tiny little gems."
Stephen Arrandale: "The Department of Earth Sciences at the Lapworth Museum which shows samples of micro fossils."
And finally, a photograph by Stuart Scott. The next theme is "hidden", and the deadline for your entries is 14 July. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery or go to http://www.bbc.co.uk/inpictures and look for Share your photo.