Your pictures: Hidden
Readers' photographs on the theme of hidden.
-
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "hidden", and we begin with this picture, by Rachel Hain, of the Manhattan skyline and a mirror sculpture.
-
Bonnie Kenward: "This little lizard was found catching a few sun rays amongst the foliage in Uvita, Costa Rica."
-
Ian Ackerley: "Charlie Chaplin hidden behind a wall outside the Hollywood Wax Museum."
-
Shweta Singh: "Look who's hiding in our backyard in those wild grasses. My new guest doesn't want to be noticed. Keeping in mind his intentions I let those grasses grow wild."
-
Mehul GhediaL "I just about managed to spot this young red deer stag, despite his efforts at camouflaging, whilst on a Sunday morning stroll in Richmond Park."
-
Tasia Tabassum: "Who can take their eyes from the Moon, partially hidden under the clouds, in a dark night sky? The colourful light effect on trees added extra charm."
-
Hugh Harkness: "Halfway up the steps from the Battistero di San Giovanni to the Duomo in Siena, this busker was hiding in the corner practising his violin but without any musical sound whatsoever."
-
Tiphaine Monsauret: "I was visiting a garden in Sri Lanka when a friend spotted this tiny chameleon. It took me quite a while to distinguish it amongst the green leaves but I was lucky to have enough time to take a photo."
-
And finally, a photograph by Tim Evans. The next theme is "derelict", and the deadline for your entries is 21 July. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery or go to http://www.bbc.co.uk/inpictures and look for Share your photo.