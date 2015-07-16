Your pictures: Hidden

Readers' photographs on the theme of hidden.

  • View of the Manhattan skyline and New Yorkers partially hidden by a mirrored sculpture in Brooklyn

    Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "hidden", and we begin with this picture, by Rachel Hain, of the Manhattan skyline and a mirror sculpture.

  • Lizard

    Bonnie Kenward: "This little lizard was found catching a few sun rays amongst the foliage in Uvita, Costa Rica."

  • Painting of Charlie Chaplin

    Ian Ackerley: "Charlie Chaplin hidden behind a wall outside the Hollywood Wax Museum."

  • Rabbit

    Shweta Singh: "Look who's hiding in our backyard in those wild grasses. My new guest doesn't want to be noticed. Keeping in mind his intentions I let those grasses grow wild."

  • Deer in bracken

    Mehul GhediaL "I just about managed to spot this young red deer stag, despite his efforts at camouflaging, whilst on a Sunday morning stroll in Richmond Park."

  • Moon and a red tree

    Tasia Tabassum: "Who can take their eyes from the Moon, partially hidden under the clouds, in a dark night sky? The colourful light effect on trees added extra charm."

  • Violinist

    Hugh Harkness: "Halfway up the steps from the Battistero di San Giovanni to the Duomo in Siena, this busker was hiding in the corner practising his violin but without any musical sound whatsoever."

  • Chameleon

    Tiphaine Monsauret: "I was visiting a garden in Sri Lanka when a friend spotted this tiny chameleon. It took me quite a while to distinguish it amongst the green leaves but I was lucky to have enough time to take a photo."

  • Woman looking in mirror

    And finally, a photograph by Tim Evans. The next theme is "derelict", and the deadline for your entries is 21 July. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery or go to http://www.bbc.co.uk/inpictures and look for Share your photo.

More on this story