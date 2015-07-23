Your pictures: Derelict
Readers' photographs on the theme of derelict.
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "derelict", and we begin with this picture by Kim Barter of one of Brighton's piers.
Sara Bickley: "An old derelict house that is just outside Whitchurch, Shropshire. I often pass this house, as it is at the side of a main road, and always feel sad that it has been left to decay."
Tom Fayle: "This was taken inside the abandoned Hotel Belvedere in Dubrovnik, Croatia. The five-star hotel was shelled by Serbian naval forces... only six years after it had been opened. Now, the husk of this substantial building is used for unofficial raves and graffiti artists to showcase their work."
Stuart Scott: "A Fairey Gannet that has been languishing at White Waltham for some years now and is in desperate need of renovation."
Kathleen D'arville: "I am living in Singapore at the moment and found an abandoned early 19th Century building hidden away in the jungle near the botanic gardens. The palace is known as Istana Woodneuk and can't be found on any current maps."
Jonathan Little: "An abandoned car in the town of Seligman, Route 66, Arizona. A salutary warning to all drivers."
Douglas Shane: "This was taken near Northport, Maine, USA. I have a mystifying passion for abandoned architecture, which began as a child, and have photographed hundreds of these magnificent derelicts throughout North America over three decades. This grand house flowed like a wave over the pasture it rested on, while cattle grazed nearby."
Fiona Clark: "I was very lucky to take a trip inside the exclusion zone at and near Chernobyl in Ukraine. I was absolutely fascinated by the derelict buildings that are located there. Nature was taking over and edging back to what it was before towns were there. As a teacher, I was especially fascinated by the high school and kindergartens that we were fortunate to visit."
Susan Riggs: "A derelict filling station near Chichester is gradually being taken over by plants."
Bernard Gillespie photographed the remains of Kenure House in Rush, County Dublin. One-time home to the Palmer family, including Lt Gen Sir Roger Palmer, one of the survivors of the Charge of the Light Brigade, during the Crimean War, in 1854."
And finally, a photograph by Stephen Arrandale taken in Ceredigion.