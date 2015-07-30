Your pictures: Metal
Readers' photographs on the theme of metal.
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "metal", and we begin with a picture of a sculpture by Rob Mulholland, set in the waters of Loch Earn in Perthshire.
Carl Chamberlain: "I took this picture by arranging a new set of spanners I'd bought, on a mirror. The fronds you can see around the arrangement are a strategically placed yucca plant reflecting in the mirror. Only natural light from a window was used."
Victoria Martindale: "The now disused metal 'plane' at Greenham Common, once used for fire training practice."
Andrew Norman: "A pile of anchor chain, which was stacked on the quayside in Harwich[, Essex,] and surprisingly shiny considering the salty element."
Peter Carter: "At a local charity event, this farrier was using the occasion to practise for a forthcoming competition. He started off with a stick of metal and provided a running commentary on everything that he was doing."
Barrie Watts: "Lots of rusting metal in these old gas holders in Bournemouth, Dorset."
Nigel Jackson: "A metallic skeletal hand in a London shop window."
Heather Fitsell took a different approach and sent in this photograph of Glaswegian metal band Bleed From Within performing at Hevy Fest in Kent.
Alison Moffitt: "A box of gold and silver drawing pins."
And finally, a photograph by Gilbert MacKay. The next theme is "reflections", and the deadline for your entries is 4 August. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery or go to http://www.bbc.co.uk/inpictures and look for Share your photo.