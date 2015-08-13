Your pictures: Summer
Readers' photographs on the theme of summer.
-
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "summer", and we begin with the photograph by Jennifer Downing.
-
Ingrid Hannet: "A gorgeous summer's day among the colourful parasols at Lican Rey, Auracania, Chile."
-
Steve Hood: "One of our little bunnies enjoying the summer sunshine, looking at a buttercup."
-
Rachael Parvin: "Whilst enjoying supper al fresco, I noticed the beautiful summer sky changing rapidly. Luckily my camera was to hand so I took this picture to remember the summer sunset in Somerset."
-
Helen Errington: "Meadow of my youth".
-
Leigh Armstrong: "This picture of my son with a dandelion was taken in a nearby nature reserve. We live in Middlesex. I call this picture 'wishes'."
-
Lesley Porter: "Saw this sorry looking bee after a heavy rainfall. To me it was waiting to dry before it could fly - typical British summer weather."
-
Lois Wright: "Crab sandwiches - a perfect lunch break in Craster after a long bike ride in beautiful Northumberland in July. It doesn't get much better than this."
-
Susan Riggs: "My brother preparing a yummy barbeque for us as a summer afternoon treat in sunny Worcestershire."
-
Claire Goodbody: "Enjoying the summer holidays with a bike ride and a picnic in the countryside."
-
Paul Hand: "A visitor inspecting a winning display of dahlias at the Taunton flower show."
-
And finally, a photograph by Jason Pochin. The next theme is "dance", and the deadline for your entries is 8 September. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery or go to http://www.bbc.co.uk/inpictures and look for Share your photo.