Your pictures: Craft

Readers' photographs on the theme of craft.

  • Craft spelt with items used to make things Susan Riggs

    Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "craft", and we begin with this photograph by Susan Riggs who said: "A crafty word made with items from my craft cupboard."

  • Woman spinning Doris Enders

    Doris Enders: "The spinning wheel, almost a forgotten craft."

  • Small ball Erik Johnson

    Erik Johnson: " Taken in a hill tribe village in Thailand, a tiny ball made out of bamboo - a craft project a child had undertaken, yet dropped along the way."

  • Hot metal on a anvil Peter Hungerford

    Peter Hungerford: "Working at the local blacksmith, this shot catches my wife in the process of making another ornament for our house."

  • Man selling craft in Bangkok Asi Me Llamo

    Asi Me Llamo: "A craftsman that works with dry banana leaves, selling his work in the streets of Bangkok."

  • Girl in witches hat Victoria Martin

    Victoria Martin: "Witch craft, lol. My daughter getting ready for Halloween, we can't wait."

  • Carved otter Lynn Clayton

    Lynn Clayton: "Soldovia is a remote Russian village in Alaska, and they held a chainsaw carving event. This sea otter was impressive. One can only visit this village by boat."

  • Wood carver in Chocholow, Poland Brigita Skopaite

    And finally, a photograph by Brigita Skopaite of a wood carver in Chocholow, Poland. The next theme is "balance", and the deadline for your entries is 29 September. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery or go to http://www.bbc.co.uk/inpictures and look for Share your photo.

