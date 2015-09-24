Your pictures: Craft
Readers' photographs on the theme of craft.
-
Susan Riggs
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "craft", and we begin with this photograph by Susan Riggs who said: "A crafty word made with items from my craft cupboard."
-
Doris Enders
Doris Enders: "The spinning wheel, almost a forgotten craft."
-
Erik Johnson
Erik Johnson: " Taken in a hill tribe village in Thailand, a tiny ball made out of bamboo - a craft project a child had undertaken, yet dropped along the way."
-
Peter Hungerford
Peter Hungerford: "Working at the local blacksmith, this shot catches my wife in the process of making another ornament for our house."
-
Asi Me Llamo
Asi Me Llamo: "A craftsman that works with dry banana leaves, selling his work in the streets of Bangkok."
-
Victoria Martin
Victoria Martin: "Witch craft, lol. My daughter getting ready for Halloween, we can't wait."
-
Lynn Clayton
Lynn Clayton: "Soldovia is a remote Russian village in Alaska, and they held a chainsaw carving event. This sea otter was impressive. One can only visit this village by boat."
-
Brigita Skopaite
And finally, a photograph by Brigita Skopaite of a wood carver in Chocholow, Poland. The next theme is "balance", and the deadline for your entries is 29 September. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery or go to http://www.bbc.co.uk/inpictures and look for Share your photo.