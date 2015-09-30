Your pictures: Balance

Readers' photographs on the theme of balance.

  • Man balancing a ball on a pencil Neil McKellar

    Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "balance", and we begin with this photograph by Neil McKellar, of a performer at the Sacre Coeur, in Paris.

  • Camera back Jing Shi

    Jing Shi: "We were waiting for sunset and decided to have some fun. Here's my brother attempting to do a yoga king-dancer pose. This was shot on the island of Oland in Sweden."

  • toy camper van on a computer Susan Riggs

    Susan Riggs: "Work-life balance - the importance of the weekend!"

  • Man with crystal ball on his head Doris Enders

    Doris Enders: "Balancing the future."

  • Skier balance on rail Philip Field

    Philip Field: "Free-skier Benoit Albertini enjoying spring conditions in the snow park in Verbier, Switzerland."

  • Playing Jenga Gayathri Selvam

    Gayathri Selvam: "Annual fun day at work, with games, sports and food. Taken in Mount Hope, Trinidad and Tobago."

  • Tightrope walker Ian Salisbury

    Ian Salisbury: "A daredevil tightrope walker balances precariously high above Malham Cove in the Yorkshire Dales."

  • Wingwalkers Kiran Dasari

    Kiran Dasari photographed a pair of wing walkers during the RAF Cosford airshow.

  • Seagull Daniel Furon

    And finally, a photograph by Daniel Furon. The next theme is "clouds", and the deadline for your entries is 6 October. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery or go to http://www.bbc.co.uk/inpictures and look for Share your photo.

More on this story