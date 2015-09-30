Your pictures: Balance
Readers' photographs on the theme of balance.
Neil McKellar
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "balance", and we begin with this photograph by Neil McKellar, of a performer at the Sacre Coeur, in Paris.
Jing Shi
Jing Shi: "We were waiting for sunset and decided to have some fun. Here's my brother attempting to do a yoga king-dancer pose. This was shot on the island of Oland in Sweden."
Susan Riggs
Susan Riggs: "Work-life balance - the importance of the weekend!"
Doris Enders
Doris Enders: "Balancing the future."
Philip Field
Philip Field: "Free-skier Benoit Albertini enjoying spring conditions in the snow park in Verbier, Switzerland."
Gayathri Selvam
Gayathri Selvam: "Annual fun day at work, with games, sports and food. Taken in Mount Hope, Trinidad and Tobago."
Ian Salisbury
Ian Salisbury: "A daredevil tightrope walker balances precariously high above Malham Cove in the Yorkshire Dales."
Kiran Dasari
Kiran Dasari photographed a pair of wing walkers during the RAF Cosford airshow.
Daniel Furon
And finally, a photograph by Daniel Furon.