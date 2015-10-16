Your pictures: Wheels
Readers' photographs on the theme of wheels.
-
Susan Riggs
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "wheels", and we begin with this photograph by Susan Riggs who said: "Morph is wheel-y confused by the part he has left after building his car."
-
Lucy Elliott
Lucy Elliott: "Practising panning whilst in Mallorca on a road well known for cyclists, the main problem was taking the shot without cars. Since this was a major coastal route, this was the tricky part."
-
Jenny Downing
Jenny Downing: "This girl had been skating up and down the promenade, weaving in and out of the palm trees and dodging elderly pedestrians. Then, she hopped on to the wall and lay on her back in the evening sunshine - presumably to take the weight off her wheels."
-
ALex Payne
Alex Payne stopped to take this picture on his commute to work in Pembrokeshire.
-
Doris Enders
Doris Enders: "The pumpkin wheel."
-
Robi Chakraborty
Robi Chakraborty: "I was visiting a Santal village in the state of West Bengal, when this child whizzed past me. Later when I looked at the photo, I found his feet and the wheel off the ground."
-
Ken Okines
Ken Okines: "Not only has the pit gone, but the memorial to it was gradually disappearing into the undergrowth when I returned in 2012."
-
Roberto Pestarino
Roberto Pestarino sent in this image from Milan.
-
David Lonsdale
David Lonsdale: "Here's a photo of the wheels and motion of Britannia class Pacific Oliver Cromwell train I took as it sped through Wokingham[, Berkshire,] on a rainy evening."
-
Susan Connolly
And finally, a photograph by Susan Connolly. The next theme is "spots", and the deadline for your entries is 20 October. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery or go to http://www.bbc.co.uk/inpictures and look for Share your photo.