Rugby World Cup 2015: Your pictures

Image copyright Reuters

The "biggest and best" Rugby World Cup 2015 has come to an end, with New Zealand beating Australia 34-17 to become the first team to retain the title.

The tournament will live long in the memory, despite the hosts' early exit at the pool stage.

We asked you to send in your favourite World Cup pictures. Here is a selection.

Image copyright Megan Ormston

Megan Ormston took this picture showing fans making their way to the Rugby World Cup opening match at Twickenham.

Megan said fans' spirits were high ahead of England's opening match. England made a shaky start against Fiji to secure a bonus-point victory.

Image copyright Natalia Shilyaeva

Natalia Shilyaeva and her partner, Juan, travelled to Cardiff to watch Ireland's opening match against Canada. The reigning Six Nations champions made a good start by scoring seven tries in a 50-7 win over the Canadians.

Image copyright Charlie Richardon

Japan made history after they beat two-time winners South Africa in Brighton. Japan's stunning victory made headlines around the world. Charlie Richardson was fortunate to capture this Japanese fan's reaction after seeing his team beat the Springboks in London.

Image copyright Paul Harrison

Four days later, Japan had to find energy to face Scotland in Gloucester. Scotland kicked off their World Cup campaign with a bonus-point win over Japan. Picture: Paul Harrison.

Image copyright Julia Snell

Julia Snell and Jon Becklake woke up to this view outside Twickenham Stadium on the day of the England v Wales Pool A match. They were staying for the match. Wales came back from a 10-point deficit and an injury crisis to beat England in a thrilling match.

Image copyright Katherine Fowler

Meanwhile on the other end of the M4 motorway, Kath Edwards enjoyed her pre-match cuppa at her balcony in Barry, South Wales. She said it was great to see so many people wearing red to support the Welsh national team.

Image copyright Anuj Ojha

Anuj Ojha was in Wembley when he took this picture, showing Ireland and Romania fans leaving Wembley Stadium after the final whistle. Ireland chalked up another big win in front of a tournament-record attendance of 89,267. A Romanian player proposed to his girlfriend on the pitch after the match. She said yes!

Image copyright Robert Childs

Robert Childs posed for a picture with an Australia fan who dressed as a kangaroo outside Twickenham Stadium before England's crucial Pool A match against its Antipodean rivals. England crashed out of the World Cup after losing to the Australians.

Image copyright Seoras Burns

Seoras Burns sent us this selfie of him and his friend, Priyesh, at the Olympic Stadium in London. They witnessed South Africa's 64-0 win over the United States. Springboks winger Bryan Habana scored a hat-trick to equal Jonah Lomu's record of 15 World Cup tries.

Image copyright Robert Childs

Rugby fans were greeted with the sight of a giant rugby ball on the wall of Cardiff Castle. The installation turned out to be a huge attraction for local and travelling rugby fans. Picture: Robert Childs.

Image copyright Mahmud Chowdhury

Fanzones around the country prove to be a big hit with crowds. More than one million people have watched matches in fanzones, according to the tournament organisers. Mahmud Chowdhury took this picture showing people watching a match on big screens in Trafalgar Square in central London.

Image copyright Liam Reid

The Webb Ellis Cup, better known as the Rugby World Cup trophy, was on show at a fanzone in Newcastle before the Scotland v Samoa thriller. Liam Reid posed for a photo with the trophy.

Image copyright Trevor Carden

Trevor Carden's family carved rugby-themed Halloween pumpkins to celebrate the Rugby World Cup final. New Zealand made history as they beat Australia 34-17 to become the first team to retain the title. The win proved to be a treat for the All Blacks fans but it was a cruel trick for the defeated Australians.

Thanks for sharing your pictures.

Produced by Paul Harrison

If you have been to a Rugby World Cup match or watched a match from your living room or your local rugby club, you can send them to us in the following ways:

Send pictures/video to yourpics@bbc.co.uk or upload them here

or upload them here WhatsApp: +44 7525 900971

Tweet: @BBC_HaveYourSay

Text an SMS or MMS to 61124 or +44 7624 800 100 (if outside the UK)

Read our terms and conditions.