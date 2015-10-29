Your pictures: Construction
Readers' photographs on the theme of construction.
David Bruce
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "construction", and we begin with this photograph by David Bruce.
Sunil Pareek
Sunil Pareek: "This is not a pig or any other animal for cooking, this is a portable welding machine being shifted by workers on a bridge under construction."
Claire Goodbody
Claire Goodbody: "Model builders hard at work constructing a house at Bekonscot [model village in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire]."
Sarah Bowe
Sarah Bowe: "I took these images at Watergate Bay, Cornwall. I came across these sandcastles, which had been abandoned to the incoming tide, whilst strolling one evening in the autumn."
Alison Parry
Alison Parry also visited the beach, and took a picture of this pile of stones and shells.
Angie Bessant
Angie Bessant: "Colourful Meccano wheels, parts of a much-used kit for the construction of an impressive crane, spotted at a vintage sale."
Lucy J Cook
Lucy J Cook photographed the work going on at Battersea Power Station in London.
Roberto Pestarino
Roberto Pestarino: "Columns of an abandoned building transformed in something like an ancient square."
Eugenie Ho
Eugenie Ho: "These locals were pitching in to build an extension to a 24-hour cafe located next to a roadside country ranch in Cuba."
Bernard Gillespie
Bernard Gillespie: And finally, a photograph by Bernard Gillespie of barge-mounted cranes at Canary Wharf in London.