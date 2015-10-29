Your pictures: Construction

Readers' photographs on the theme of construction.

  • Toy digger and rocks David Bruce

    Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "construction", and we begin with this photograph by David Bruce.

  • Construction workers Sunil Pareek

    Sunil Pareek: "This is not a pig or any other animal for cooking, this is a portable welding machine being shifted by workers on a bridge under construction."

  • Model builders at Bekonscot model village Claire Goodbody

    Claire Goodbody: "Model builders hard at work constructing a house at Bekonscot [model village in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire]."

  • Sand castles Sarah Bowe

    Sarah Bowe: "I took these images at Watergate Bay, Cornwall. I came across these sandcastles, which had been abandoned to the incoming tide, whilst strolling one evening in the autumn."

  • Stone and shell tower on a beach Alison Parry

    Alison Parry also visited the beach, and took a picture of this pile of stones and shells.

  • Meccano pieces Angie Bessant

    Angie Bessant: "Colourful Meccano wheels, parts of a much-used kit for the construction of an impressive crane, spotted at a vintage sale."

  • Battersea Power Station Lucy J Cook

    Lucy J Cook photographed the work going on at Battersea Power Station in London.

  • Abandoned building Roberto Pestarino

    Roberto Pestarino: "Columns of an abandoned building transformed in something like an ancient square."

  • People build a cafe in Cuba Eugenie Ho

    Eugenie Ho: "These locals were pitching in to build an extension to a 24-hour cafe located next to a roadside country ranch in Cuba."

  • Barge mounted cranes at Canary Wharf Bernard Gillespie

    And finally, a photograph by Bernard Gillespie of barge-mounted cranes at Canary Wharf in London. The next theme is "autumn", and the deadline for your entries is 3 November. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery or go to http://www.bbc.co.uk/inpictures and look for Share your photo.

