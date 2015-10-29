Four UK bird species face extinction: Your pictures

Image copyright Hannah Todd

Puffins are among four UK bird species now at risk of extinction, according to the latest revision of a global conservation database.

Atlantic puffins, European turtle doves, Slavonian grebes and pochards are on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species for birds.

Here are some of your pictures of your puffin pictures.

Image copyright Hannah Todd

Hannah Todd says she loves puffins, and so do we! She took this photo on the Farne Islands off the coast of the north east of England in 2013.

Image copyright Kees van der Krieke

Always hungry! We are wondering how many fish a puffin can fit into its mouth in one go... there are certainly a few in this one's! Kees van der Krieke took this image on Skomer of the coast of Wales in 2015.

Image copyright James West

Caught in mid-flight above Lunga in the Treshnish Isles off the coast of Mull. Photo: James West.

Image copyright James West

Two puffins caught "billing" at the Wick on Skomer, Wales. You can see more of James West's pictures on his Flickr account.

Image copyright Dominic Price

This puffin appears to be "between a rock and a hard place" according to Dominic Price who took this photo in Skellig Michael off County Kerry in Ireland in July 2015.

Image copyright Andrew Smith

And our final picture is thanks to Andrew Smith who took the image on Sumburgh Head, Shetland, Scotland in 2009.

