Rejected portraits live again

These are external links and will open in a new window
Portrait Salon describes itself as a salon des refuses - an exhibition of works rejected from a juried art show. Founded by Carole Evans and James O Jenkins in 2011 it aims to showcase the best of the rejected images from the Taylor Wessing Portrait Prize, which is organised annually by the National Portrait Gallery (NPG), in London.
This year's exhibition features nearly 400 works by amateur and professional photographers. You can see a few of them below.
The Portrait Salon exhibition is on show at The Embassy Tea Gallery in London from 19-22 November 2015 before travelling to The Reminders Photography Stronghold Gallery in Tokyo, where it will be part of a project called I / Land in association with Miniclick and photography curator and editor Yumi Goto.