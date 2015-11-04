Rejected portraits live again

Portrait Salon describes itself as a salon des refuses - an exhibition of works rejected from a juried art show. Founded by Carole Evans and James O Jenkins in 2011 it aims to showcase the best of the rejected images from the Taylor Wessing Portrait Prize, which is organised annually by the National Portrait Gallery (NPG), in London.

This year's exhibition features nearly 400 works by amateur and professional photographers. You can see a few of them below.

Image copyright Sophie Ebrard Image caption London-based Sophie Ebrard submitted this image from her series Superba Avenue.

Image copyright Alan Powdrill Image caption Alan Powdrill took this photo.

Image copyright Harry Borden Image caption Harry Borden's work has been widely published. He won prizes at the World Press Photo awards in 1997 and 1999. In June 2005, he was awarded a solo exhibition at the NPG.

Image copyright Hugh Bonneville, Thomas Ball / WaterAid Image caption British actor Hugh Bonneville was photographed by Thomas Ball at Crossness Pumping Station, London. for WaterAid's Big History Project.

Image copyright Phil Sharp Image caption This portrait of Frank Carter is by London-based Phil Sharp.

Image copyright Matt MacPake Photography Image caption Matt MacPake photographed John as part of a project on the A406 ring road around London, titled To and from the North Circular.

Image copyright Anne-Marie Arpin Image caption Freelance photographer Anne-Marie Arpin's ongoing series Les Colombophiles aims to document the relationship between a group of pigeons fanciers and their cherished birds and features this portrait of "Marcel".

Image copyright Matthew Lincoln Image caption Full-time commercial photographer Matthew Lincoln was pleased to have his portrait of Tony selected for the show.

Image copyright Giovanna Del Sarto Image caption Giovanna Del Sarto's portrait is one from a series made during a trip to Georgia. The backdrop fabric was from a local market and used as a makeshift studio.

Image copyright Derek Mossop Image caption Derek Mossop pictured a couple in bed.

The Portrait Salon exhibition is on show at The Embassy Tea Gallery in London from 19-22 November 2015 before travelling to The Reminders Photography Stronghold Gallery in Tokyo, where it will be part of a project called I / Land in association with Miniclick and photography curator and editor Yumi Goto.

Further details can be found on the Portrait Salon website or Twitter.