Your pictures: Bonfire night
Readers' photographs on the theme of Bonfire Night.
-
Dan Clarke
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is Bonfire Night and we begin with this photograph by Dan Clarke.
-
Jill Bramley
Jill Bramley: "Taken at local fireworks event in Watford. I liked the profile of the man in the hat against the orange flames."
-
Simon Reed
Simon Reed: "Fireworks from a professional display explode in the Southport night sky, as seen over houses from the cheap seats (my back garden)."
-
Peter Simpson
Peter Simpson: "The traditional burning tar barrels of Ottery St Mary in Devon."
-
James Gill
James Gill: "Spectators at the Morden fireworks display."
-
Karen Millard
Karen Millard: " As we were walking along the path into the park for the display, the first sight of the bonfire showed clear silhouettes of the people against the tall flames."
-
Liam Hancox
Liam Hancox: "The Poynton Round Table Bonfire Night and kids firework display. It was taken about halfway through the display with a 3.2 second exposure time."
-
Brian Anderson
Brian Anderson: "…treason and plot, in the city of Guy Fawkes' birth."
-
Bob Bell
And finally, a photograph by Bob Bell of Bonfire Night fireworks in Dunbar. The next theme is "three colours", and the deadline for your entries is 17 November. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery or go to http://www.bbc.co.uk/inpictures and look for Share your photo.