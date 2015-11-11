Your pictures: Bonfire night

Readers' photographs on the theme of Bonfire Night.

  • Firework Dan Clarke

    Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is Bonfire Night and we begin with this photograph by Dan Clarke.

  • Silhouettes against a bonfire Jill Bramley

    Jill Bramley: "Taken at local fireworks event in Watford. I liked the profile of the man in the hat against the orange flames."

  • Fireworks in Southport Simon Reed

    Simon Reed: "Fireworks from a professional display explode in the Southport night sky, as seen over houses from the cheap seats (my back garden)."

  • The traditional burning tar barrels of Ottery St Mary in Devon Peter Simpson

    Peter Simpson: "The traditional burning tar barrels of Ottery St Mary in Devon."

  • Fireworks in Morden James Gill

    James Gill: "Spectators at the Morden fireworks display."

  • Bonfire night 2015 at a public display in Crewe, Cheshire Karen Millard

    Karen Millard: " As we were walking along the path into the park for the display, the first sight of the bonfire showed clear silhouettes of the people against the tall flames."

  • Poynton Round Table Bonfire Night Liam Hancox

    Liam Hancox: "The Poynton Round Table Bonfire Night and kids firework display. It was taken about halfway through the display with a 3.2 second exposure time."

  • Gunpowder sign on the side of a rail wagon in York Brian Anderson

    Brian Anderson: "…treason and plot, in the city of Guy Fawkes' birth."

  • Fireworks Bob Bell

    And finally, a photograph by Bob Bell of Bonfire Night fireworks in Dunbar. The next theme is "three colours", and the deadline for your entries is 17 November. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery or go to http://www.bbc.co.uk/inpictures and look for Share your photo.

