Your pictures: Three colours
Readers' photographs on the theme of three colours.
-
George Olney
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "three colours" and we begin with a picture by George Olney who said: "Often in my studio work I just use the three primary colours."
-
Jason Shrubb
Jason Shrubb: "When it comes to painting the skies with a coat of red, white and blue, the Red Arrows always give a masterclass." Picture taken at the Bournemouth Air Festival 2015.
-
Susan Riggs
Susan Riggs sent in a number of pictures including this one of a chrysanthemum.
-
Susan Riggs
And this one, which she describes as the favourite three colours from her colouring pot.
-
Iain Connell
Iain Connell: "This was taken whilst driving to Death Valley, California. A brief stop had been made at the ghost town of Randsburg and I was intrigued by the town opera house set against a rather threatening sky."
-
Richard Ellis
Richard Ellis: "A surprise addition to my coffee in Oxford whilst sheltering from the rain with friends."
-
Tony Cowburn
Tony Cowburn: "Beach huts with red, yellow and blue doors at Swanage, Dorset."
-
Alice Davies
Alice Davies "Blue houses amongst the black and white, with the absence of a blue sky in Edinburgh."
-
Sophie Hodgson
Sophie Hodgson: "The Vanoise Express Cable Car makes its way to Peisey-Vallandry to collect people at the end of a hard day on the slopes."
-
Gary Cox
The final word goes to Gary Cox: "Maybe 48 hours ago I would have sent something else, this just seemed the most appropriate image to fit the theme." The next theme is "windows", and the deadline for your entries is 24 November. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery or go to http://www.bbc.co.uk/inpictures and look for Share your photo.