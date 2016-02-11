Your pictures: Cold weather
Readers' photographs on the theme of cold weather.
Jack McCausland
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "cold weather", and we begin with a picture by Jack McCausland who said: "It's quite impressive what can be captured on phones these days, even more impressive when you can get closer up."
Alison Wellby
Alison Wellby: "My daughter Emma was nine when she took this shot, one chilly morning last winter. Frost had settled thickly on the felted roof of our chicken coop, and she wanted to touch it. She has a knack for taking quirky pictures. I love seeing the world from her perspective through her lens."
Samanta Krivec
Samanta Krivec: "I made this shot on streets of my town - Rogaaka Slatina, Slovenia. It was a very cold and windy winter day."
Adrian Bell
Adrian Bell: "This was taken late in the afternoon on a day when it was so cold that, even with the Sun having shone all day, frost was still on the fences around the farm. The close-up shot and late afternoon light highlight the intricate patterns within the ice crystals. You feel cold just looking at it."
David Mishler
David Mishler: "The El Nino weather pattern brought above average snow to New Mexico this year. The intense wind that accompanied the storm caused the snow to accumulate in bulbous forms on the trees."
Jonathan Berry
Jonathan Berry: "Heavy equipment rests during the long austral winter at the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station. Taken a few weeks before sunrise, the ambient temperature outside was about -75F [-60C]. The South Pole Station, outside of dire emergency, is only open for travel for about four months out of the year."
Geoff Wells
Geoff Wells: "I love the way the sunlight catches the early morning frost on the grass."
Denise Palmer
Denise Palmer: "Martin and Colin putting the final piece into their igloo. After spending the night in the Ice Hotel at Balea Lac, Romania, we were stranded at the top of mountain due to high winds and blizzard conditions. This is how we filled our time."
Graham Denyer
Graham Denyer: "The Fungle Road is an ancient mountain pass in the Grampians, said to have been frequented by many whisky smugglers. Following several days of heavy snowfall, the snow has completely covered the vegetation. The wind has shaped the snow into a miniature landscape of hills and valleys."
Natalie Bartosek
Natalie Bartosek took this picture on her way to work in Montreal, Quebec.
Lauren Rogers
Lauren Rogers: "Some rather chilly sunflowers in a field in Cambridgeshire."
William Ng
William Ng: ". Inside an ice cave in the Vatnajokull glacier region, southern Iceland. The blue ice looked absolutely exquisite - I tried to take some close-up shots to show its unique structure in more detail. Apparently, it is 600,000 years old. This is a close-up shot of the ice wall, near the entrance of the cave. The morning Sun was beaming beautifully on to the sapphire blue."
Sue Hodgson
Sue Hodgson: "Don't stand around in one spot for too long."
Mh Zhou
Mh Zhou: " Several branches are reflected in the leaf-shaped water. I found it in a frozen pond."
Helen Willoughby
Helen Willoughby: "I took this picture a few winters ago, when I was living in Kent."
Lyudmila Morozova
And finally, a picture by Lyudmila Morozova.