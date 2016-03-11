Your pictures: Flags
Readers' photographs on the theme of flags.
-
Gareth Bransby
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "flags", and we begin with a picture taken on the main road between Toktogul and Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan by Gareth Bransby.
-
Samantha Lister
Samantha Lister: "This was taken in Paris, when a saltire magically appeared in the sky."
-
David Mishler
David Mishler: "Flags adorn the Palace of the Governors on the Santa Fe Plaza in New Mexico, the colours and designs evoking memories of Spanish rule."
-
Claire Goodbody
Claire Goodbody: "International alphabet flags spelling out 'left' and 'right' on a pair of socks."
-
Aylish Wood
Aylish Wood: "Sentinel seagull looks out to sea from a wall in Malaga."
-
Will Melling
Will Melling: "An unexpected sight in Dalston, London."
-
Chris Spencer
Chris Spencer: "On a recent trip to Flanders it was heart-warming to see that people could take time out on their worldwide tours to remember the fallen."
-
Richard Morgan
Richard Morgan: "The frames in this image were taken in Nanjing and Shanghai. Layers of female identity stand out from a melting backdrop: the woman seems torn between her role as a parental guardian and her duty as a flag-waving patriot."
-
Jenny Downing
Jenny Downing: "A fiercely patriotic diner in Charlotte, USA. The bright chrome of the diner contrasts with the folds of the Stars and Stripes, almost an optical illusion."
-
Melani Joubert
And finally, a picture by Melani Joubert. The next theme is "out of focus", and the deadline for your entries is 15 March. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery or go to http://www.bbc.co.uk/inpictures and look for Share your photo.