Your pictures: Flags

Readers' photographs on the theme of flags.

  • Flag in Kyrgyzstan Gareth Bransby

    Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "flags", and we begin with a picture taken on the main road between Toktogul and Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan by Gareth Bransby.

  • White aircraft trails in the sky Samantha Lister

    Samantha Lister: "This was taken in Paris, when a saltire magically appeared in the sky."

  • Flag in Santa Fe Plaza, New Mexico David Mishler

    David Mishler: "Flags adorn the Palace of the Governors on the Santa Fe Plaza in New Mexico, the colours and designs evoking memories of Spanish rule."

  • Flags on socks Claire Goodbody

    Claire Goodbody: "International alphabet flags spelling out 'left' and 'right' on a pair of socks."

  • Seagull and flags Aylish Wood

    Aylish Wood: "Sentinel seagull looks out to sea from a wall in Malaga."

  • Skull and crossbones flag in Dalston, London Will Melling

    Will Melling: "An unexpected sight in Dalston, London."

  • Memorial at Flanders Chris Spencer

    Chris Spencer: "On a recent trip to Flanders it was heart-warming to see that people could take time out on their worldwide tours to remember the fallen."

  • Multiple frames overlaid Richard Morgan

    Richard Morgan: "The frames in this image were taken in Nanjing and Shanghai. Layers of female identity stand out from a melting backdrop: the woman seems torn between her role as a parental guardian and her duty as a flag-waving patriot."

  • Stars and stripes flag Jenny Downing

    Jenny Downing: "A fiercely patriotic diner in Charlotte, USA. The bright chrome of the diner contrasts with the folds of the Stars and Stripes, almost an optical illusion."

  • Flags at a public house Melani Joubert

    And finally, a picture by Melani Joubert. The next theme is "out of focus", and the deadline for your entries is 15 March. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery or go to http://www.bbc.co.uk/inpictures and look for Share your photo.

