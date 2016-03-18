Your pictures: Out of focus
Readers' photographs on the theme of "out of focus".
-
David Robinson
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "out of focus", and we begin with a picture taken by David Robinson.
-
John Dawson
John Dawson: "I was experimenting with what I could do when I played with the focus."
-
Amy Stockdale
Amy Stockdale: "I saw a similar image to this and knew it was something I wanted to try, but with no external flash I wasn't sure how. While waiting for a bus, I went into a newsagents and saw a magazine describing an alternative way to get this shot! After an evening taking over the kitchen (the best-lit room in the house) and a wee bit of Photoshop, I got the image I wanted."
-
Terence Foster
Terence Foster: "Soldiers from the Coldstream Guards stand in formation ahead of a big ceremony on Horse Guards Parade."
-
Bernard Gillespie
Bernard Gillespie: "The attack of the starling. It happened so quickly (in my back garden) that I hadn't time to alter the camera settings."
-
Philip Norfolk
Philip Norfolk: "My cousin Catharine on an evening out. Shot using a film camera with a very narrow depth of field, so her glasses ended up in focus and not her. Camera, Olympus OM4; lens, 55mm f1.2 at f1.2; film, Ilford XP2."
-
Peter Merry
Peter Merry: "This out of focus Union Jack badge was on the side of an old Bentley car at Goodwood. The two bright circles at the right and left sides are the rivets holding the badge on to the car."
-
Rob Louw
Rob Louw: "The photo was taken through a frosted glass window at the Tate Modern. The person in the image was taking a coffee break on the balcony outside one of the restaurants."
-
Mike Bissett
Mike Bissett: "An image of Westminster taken on a cold March afternoon with the new iconic red bus and St Thomas' Hospital in focus and loosing focus towards Parliament."
-
Lise Leino-Punwar
And finally, a picture by Lise Leino-Punwar. The next theme is "barriers", and the deadline for your entries is 22 March. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery or go to http://www.bbc.co.uk/inpictures and look for Share your photo.