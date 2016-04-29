Your pictures: Pinhole
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week we asked for your pinhole photographs.
Naila Iriarte
We begin with a picture taken by Naila Iriarte who said: "Pine seen from my balcony, taken with a pinhole matchbox camera."
Justin McAteer
Justin McAteer: "This self-portrait was taken in a hotel room in Gatwick on a Canon EOS 70D with a Holga pinhole lens and remote release. It makes my wife laugh because it's so realistic and reminds her of Hans Holbein's The Body of the Dead Christ in the Tomb."
Kelly Daniels
Kelly Daniels: "This was taken with a pinhole camera made out of a beer can. Taken as part of a university project, Lincoln UK."
Simon Byrns
Simon Byrns: "The Beeston Bee-man watches as an ephemeral person passes through. The pinhole was made by pushing a small needle just through a flattened-out Nespresso pod and attached to my Canon 450D."
Elvis Halilovic
Elvis Halilovic makes pinhole cameras with his brother: "With pinhole photography you learn to take it slow. People queue up to get their shot taken with a pinhole camera, and you are left with more than just an image - you relive the memory. These are the feelings that are driving me to make pinhole pictures."
Michael Inderrieden
And finally an image by Michael Inderrieden. The next theme is "May Day" and the deadline for your entries is 3 May. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found at http://www.bbc.co.uk/inpictures and look for Share your photo link at the bottom of the page.