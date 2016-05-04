Your pictures: May Day

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week we asked for your pictures of May Day.

  • Morris dancers Andrew Cox

    We begin with a picture taken by Andrew Cos, of May Day celebrations in Oxford.

  • Construction workers Swati Bhattacharya

    Swati Bhattacharya: "Construction workers at a building site on May Day, International Workers' Day. I took the picture in a suburb near Mumbai [Bombay]."

  • Morris dancers Michael King

    Michael King: "Morris-dancers celebrate May Day by performing a very early dance outside the Red Lion in Penn, Buckinghamshire."

  • Woman collecting firewood Neil Antony Pinto

    Neil Antony Pinto: "This old lady was collecting firewood to prepare her dinner. 'Age is just a number' is defined in this picture. Her old age was no barrier, for her need was much more important."

  • Morris dancers on the top of May Hill John Marques

    John Marques: "Each May Day, morris-dancers dance in the new dawn on the top of May Hill, between Gloucester and Ross-on-Wye, in Gloucestershire. A ceremony on May Day morning has been carried out for several centuries on the top of the hill, with its distinctive clump of trees."

  • Morris dancers on the top of May Hill John Marques

    "Over 250 locals joined in the celebration at 05:00 this morning, as dancers from the Lassington Oak Morris Men, Forest of Dean Morris Men and England’s Glory Ladies Morris groups sang and danced."

  • Morris dancers on the top of May Hill John Marques

    The next theme is "treats" and the deadline for your entries is 10 May. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found at http://www.bbc.co.uk/inpictures and look for Share your photo link at the bottom of the page.

More on this story