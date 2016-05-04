Your pictures: May Day
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week we asked for your pictures of May Day.
-
Andrew Cox
We begin with a picture taken by Andrew Cos, of May Day celebrations in Oxford.
-
Swati Bhattacharya
Swati Bhattacharya: "Construction workers at a building site on May Day, International Workers' Day. I took the picture in a suburb near Mumbai [Bombay]."
-
Michael King
Michael King: "Morris-dancers celebrate May Day by performing a very early dance outside the Red Lion in Penn, Buckinghamshire."
-
Neil Antony Pinto
Neil Antony Pinto: "This old lady was collecting firewood to prepare her dinner. 'Age is just a number' is defined in this picture. Her old age was no barrier, for her need was much more important."
-
John Marques
John Marques: "Each May Day, morris-dancers dance in the new dawn on the top of May Hill, between Gloucester and Ross-on-Wye, in Gloucestershire. A ceremony on May Day morning has been carried out for several centuries on the top of the hill, with its distinctive clump of trees."
-
John Marques
"Over 250 locals joined in the celebration at 05:00 this morning, as dancers from the Lassington Oak Morris Men, Forest of Dean Morris Men and England’s Glory Ladies Morris groups sang and danced."
-
John Marques
The next theme is "treats" and the deadline for your entries is 10 May. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found at http://www.bbc.co.uk/inpictures and look for Share your photo link at the bottom of the page.