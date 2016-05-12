Your pictures: Treats
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week we asked for your pictures of on the theme of "treats".
Andy Oliver
Andy Oliver: "As a child, an ice cream from the ice cream van was always a treat and a sign of summer."
Hellen van der Maazen
Hellen van der Maazen: "Squeezed in between the many meetings during international business trips photographing at local (fresh) markets is often the icing on my (travel) cake. The sabudana papad were found at Bazaar Baru Chow Kit, Kuala Lumpur ."
Barbara Gavica
Barbara Gavica: "A delicious Creamsicle milkshake."
Fiona
Fiona: "I like to bake - but since I am on my own, I often bring my creations into work to share. I think some of my workmates find it strange that I am sharing treats for no reason. It makes me happy."
Zohra Wafi-Miller
Zohra Wafi-Miller: "Our new rescued dog, Butters. It's her first night with us, and this is her first treat in her forever home. She's been rescued through Lucky Dog Animal Rescue in Washington DC, USA."
Emrah Oprukcu
Emrah Oprukcu is studying photography in Istanbul and took this picture of young Iranians.
Peter Strauss
Peter Strauss: "This is a photo of vibrantly coloured tasty macarons. To me, they are a treat because the first time I had traditional French macarons was for my father's birthday. Ever since then, they have acted as a treat within our family, and they are personally one of my favourite treats to have."
Thomas Labash
And finally a picture by Thomas Labash in Barcelona, Spain. The next theme is "ruins", and the deadline for your entries is 17 May.