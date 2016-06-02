Your pictures: Journeys
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week we asked for your pictures on the theme of "journeys".
-
Nick Mills
Nick Mills: "We were in Plumpton Woods, Northamptonshire, with our two Golden Retrievers Barney and Holly, when out of the bushes appeared a Labrador. He just dived in the middle as if to say 'this way' and off they trotted on their journey... at least until his owner appeared and called him back."
-
Tim Moore
Tim Moore: "Taken from my front deck in Sumner, New Zealand, on a late winter's evening. These ships often pause here on their journey to and from the port of Lyttleton. The weather can often be wild, but that day the sea was gentle, with a slow, consistent roll. I imagined the sailors leisurely stowing gear and cleaning, readying the ship while waiting for their turn to dock."
-
Will Melling
Will Melling: "At a service station on the M4. I assume it is a tribute to an HGV driver who has now made his final journey."
-
Ben Fairclough
Ben Fairclough: "A photo I took on a train between Colombo and Kandy in Sri Lanka last month while it was winding up through the hills. I found the colours to be so vibrant and the reflection of the train in its own windows makes this a memorable moment to me."
-
Ruth Poole
Ruth Poole: "A Berber man walks barefoot in the Moroccan Sahara near sunset."
-
Clista Fischer
Clista Fischer: "It truly is the journey - often much more than the final destination."
-
David Lubell
David Lubell: "Caravan on the annual transhumance trek from winter to summer pasture in northern Afghanistan in June 1971."
-
Robby Bernstein
While travelling on a bus in Miami, Florida, Robby Bernstein took this picture of the passengers.
-
Tom Austin
Tom Austin: "Road trip work has its occasional perks. A colleague and I flew to Inverness, hired a car and drove back to Newcastle (with a couple of jobs along the way). Missed the Northern Lights but got a beautiful sky."
-
Gwenael Guillard
Gwenael Guillard: "Tickets for long past journeys."
-
Hannah Beck
Hannah Beck took this picture on the tube in London on a 35mm film camera for her AS photography course.
-
Duncan Cartwright
Duncan Cartwright sent us a picture taken in Peru during a journey from the USA through Central and South America.
-
Claire Feguson
And finally a picture by Claire Ferguson. The next theme is "my best photo" and the deadline for your entries is 7 June. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme; you take the pictures" at the bottom of the page.