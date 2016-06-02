Your pictures: Journeys

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week we asked for your pictures on the theme of "journeys".

  • Three dogs Nick Mills

    Nick Mills: "We were in Plumpton Woods, Northamptonshire, with our two Golden Retrievers Barney and Holly, when out of the bushes appeared a Labrador. He just dived in the middle as if to say 'this way' and off they trotted on their journey... at least until his owner appeared and called him back."

  • Ship out at sea Tim Moore

    Tim Moore: "Taken from my front deck in Sumner, New Zealand, on a late winter's evening. These ships often pause here on their journey to and from the port of Lyttleton. The weather can often be wild, but that day the sea was gentle, with a slow, consistent roll. I imagined the sailors leisurely stowing gear and cleaning, readying the ship while waiting for their turn to dock."

  • Bill Westley memorial on M4 Will Melling

    Will Melling: "At a service station on the M4. I assume it is a tribute to an HGV driver who has now made his final journey."

  • Train in Sri Lanka Ben Fairclough

    Ben Fairclough: "A photo I took on a train between Colombo and Kandy in Sri Lanka last month while it was winding up through the hills. I found the colours to be so vibrant and the reflection of the train in its own windows makes this a memorable moment to me."

  • Man on sand dune Ruth Poole

    Ruth Poole: "A Berber man walks barefoot in the Moroccan Sahara near sunset."

  • Legs of a couple walking on a cobble street Clista Fischer

    Clista Fischer: "It truly is the journey - often much more than the final destination."

  • Trek in Afghanistan David Lubell

    David Lubell: "Caravan on the annual transhumance trek from winter to summer pasture in northern Afghanistan in June 1971."

  • Passengers on a bus in Florida Robby Bernstein

    While travelling on a bus in Miami, Florida, Robby Bernstein took this picture of the passengers.

  • Sun reflected in a car Tom Austin

    Tom Austin: "Road trip work has its occasional perks. A colleague and I flew to Inverness, hired a car and drove back to Newcastle (with a couple of jobs along the way). Missed the Northern Lights but got a beautiful sky."

  • Omnibus tickets Gwenael Guillard

    Gwenael Guillard: "Tickets for long past journeys."

  • People waiting for the tube Hannah Beck

    Hannah Beck took this picture on the tube in London on a 35mm film camera for her AS photography course.

  • Motorcyclists in Peru Duncan Cartwright

    Duncan Cartwright sent us a picture taken in Peru during a journey from the USA through Central and South America.

  • Woman looking out of train window Claire Feguson

    And finally a picture by Claire Ferguson. The next theme is "my best photo" and the deadline for your entries is 7 June. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme; you take the pictures" at the bottom of the page.

