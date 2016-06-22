Your pictures: Flowers
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week, we asked for your pictures on the theme of "flowers".
-
Samantha Whitaker
Samantha Whitaker: "Much as I'd love to have a Chelsea-esque show-garden, the reality is that it's a bit of a jungle crossed with a kids' playground - hence the close-up photos of some of the hardier flowers that have survived my lack of green-fingered love and care."
-
Paula Watts
Paula Watts: "I had treated myself to some lovely red gerbera flowers whilst doing the weekly shop and noticed they looked quite dramatic in the sunlight with the dark orange shopping bag as a backdrop."
-
Sylvie N
Sylvie N: "A small flower that enjoys a ray of sunshine to attract our attention."
-
Phil Ingram
Phil Ingram: "These roses were beautiful when fresh, but they never opened up and simply dried out as they were. It reminded me of how a heartbreak can have the same effect on life. Other elements such as the red petals and green leaves were added to represent tears and anger."
-
Tim Evans
Tim Evans: "This image of the thistle was taken in south Wales, near Cwmcarn[, Gwent]."
-
Paul Waddell
Paul Waddell: "The dome of St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican affords a great view of Rome as well being maybe the only place in the world where you can see the entirety of a country: the Vatican city state. The dome was also a great place to see the gardeners in the Vatican gardens, hard at work, and the best place to appreciate their labours."
-
Edmund K
Edmund K: "Dried daffodil blossoms on a wooden bench."
-
Debra Stringfellow
Debra Stringfellow sent in this picture of Louise's yellow rose.
-
Anil M
Anil M: "Leaves in the garden, taken from Wayanad, India."
-
Rodney Pinder
Rodney Pinder: "Thistle on St Cuthbert's Way in the Cheviot Hills where it crosses the Scotland-England border near Kirk Yetholm[, Roxburghshire]."
-
Chiara Hemsley
Chiara Hemsley: "The bright cheerful flowers contrasted against the old farm window caught my eye. It made me wonder about the history of the farm, as the flowers really emphasise its age."
-
Katie Pasta
Katie Pasta: "These roses were made by my boyfriend for our first Valentine's Day. He used a red drink can for the flower and a green and yellow can for the leaves. They are better than real flowers would have been, as I can keep them and I know he must have spent a lot of time thinking them through and constructing them. They are really beautiful."
-
Lauren Rogers
Lauren Rogers: "A mass of bluebells in the woods near Cartmel, [Cumbria,] in the Lake District. They were hiding behind a wall, and we couldn’t believe the purple carpet when we looked over."
-
Jodie Zahner
Jodie Zahner: "Holy man with flower. Tierra Muscody, Haiti, prays for 250 people by name three times a day."
-
Ann-Marie B
Ann-Marie B: "My friend and I took advantage of the warm sunny weather and went on a day trip to the North Antrim coast, where Game of Thrones was filmed, and I spotted these red-hot pokers. They made me feel like I was on holiday on the Continent."
-
Ambyr Wood
Ambyr Wood: "This image was taken at the local market in Cusco, Peru, 2008. A floral feast for the eyes."
-
Jenny Downing
Jenny Downing: "There is something arresting about the sight of delicate 'here today, gone tomorrow' roadside poppies. This one seemed to glow from within in the last of the evening sunshine."
-
Stephen Arrandale
Stephen Arrandale: "As a photographer, one is drawn to elements of texture, colour, pattern, and not necessarily the botanical names of the subjects. I hope this photograph draws the viewer's eye to what I thought were the intrinsic qualities of the subject."
-
Steve Lawson
Steve Lawson: "A bee sipping from a clover flower in our garden in Milton Keynes[, Buckinghamshire]."
-
Colm Young
And, finally, a picture by Colm Young in Ardglass, County Down. The next theme is "My DIY", and the deadline for your entries is 28 June. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme; you take the pictures" at the bottom of the page.