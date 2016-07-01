Your pictures: My DIY
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week, we asked for your pictures on the theme of "My DIY".
Elena Chesser
Elena Chesser: "Giving a little DIY Christmas 2015 cheer to the fifth-floor pod with some friends and I creating these recycled floral pieces."
Georgie Eltenton
Georgie Eltenton: "My wonderful fiance attempting to change a wheel bearing for me. A quick break to Google the next step currently ongoing."
Stephen Arrandale
Stephen Arrandale: "Nothing is ever level, I always have 'spare' bits left over and I have to resort to Yellow Pages."
Christopher Fleckney
Christopher Fleckney: "Brightening up the garden furniture. Now the perfect place to sit and watch the sun set (with a glass of red)."
Doris Enders
Doris Enders: "There is a lot of DIY when you have a home."
Gordon Calder
Gordon Calder: "I designed an 8m x 4m garden building which is mostly used as a gym and finished building it in 2011. It took me a year and a half of intermittent work. At times I thought it might never get finished, especially in the wet and cold winter months. I built everything entirely on my own, but had the electrics and plastering and laying the vinyl floor done by professionals. A local builder quoted me £24K and building it myself saved £18K."
Nancy Wynn-Sumner
Nancy Wynn-Sumner: "My tools resting after a hard day's creations."
Justin McAteer
Justin McAteer: "My wife laying our lawn. We suspect our more aspirational friends and neighbours take pity on her, seeing a modern-day Barbara from The Good Life."
Philip Watson
Philip Watson: "This is me mending the handbrake on our elderly Land Rover."
German Bandita
German Bandita: "Halfway there. Sanding the parquet I've wanted for 20 years."
Patrick Ford
And, finally, a picture by Patrick Ford who said it was a labour of love.