Your pictures: My DIY

Gordon Calder: "I designed an 8m x 4m garden building which is mostly used as a gym and finished building it in 2011. It took me a year and a half of intermittent work. At times I thought it might never get finished, especially in the wet and cold winter months. I built everything entirely on my own, but had the electrics and plastering and laying the vinyl floor done by professionals. A local builder quoted me £24K and building it myself saved £18K."