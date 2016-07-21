Your pictures: From above
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week, we asked for your pictures on the theme of "from above".
-
Andy Simpson
Andy Simpson: "This was taken while enjoying a hot chocolate on the balcony of a Perisher resort cafe in Australia's snowy mountains. As I looked down, I spotted five boarders strapping on their boards for a first lesson, and they cast a lovely shadow against the snow [in] the early morning Sun."
-
Michael King
Michael King: "This is a picture from a small four-seater plane that a friend kindly took us up in. The area below is Dalarna in Sweden - we were visiting to attend a classical concert festival in February 2015. The collection of trees and associated shadows caught my eye."
-
Jenny Downing
Jenny Downing: "There's a shopping mall in Barcelona's Port Vell which has a vast mirrored ceiling above the entrance. Pretty much everyone who enters looks upwards and snaps a selfie. However, it's much more fun to take photos of others."
-
Brian Anderson
Brian Anderson: "Self-portrait in shadows. Taken from Victoria Bar, on York’s city walls."
-
Philippoteaux Christine
Philippoteaux Christine took a picture of her husband's head.
-
Alfredo Bloy Dawson
Alfredo Bloy Dawson: "My daughter Zoe, aged three months, at our apartment in Torremolinos, in southern Spain."
-
Bryan Marquis
Bryan Marquis: "This image was captured whilst I was cleaning the patio area at home, bubbles are truly intriguing with the variety of colours and patterns within them. I caught the reflections in the bubble by positioning ourselves directly above it and cropping in tight to fill the frame. The golden amber colour within the bubble creates good contrast with the darker areas surrounding it."
-
Jaime Cooke
Jaime Cooke looked straight up this staircase.
-
Simon Kirk
Simon Kirk: "The vertiginous view looking down from the top of the Eiffel Tower."
-
Dimitra Nassimpian
Dimitra Nassimpian: "The amazing Church of Seven Martyrs on the picturesque [Greek] island of Sifnos is a truly breathtaking sight, looking up from above."
-
Simon Maltby
Simon Maltby: "My boys, looking down on them in one of the main towers of the Sagrada Familia, during a holiday to Spain in May 2015. It's always a challenge trying to get them in the right place and looking in the right direction all at once."
-
Jon Neville-Jones
This abstracted view of the rail tracks from the Shard, in south London, appealed to Jon Neville-Jones.
-
Robby Bernstein
Robby Bernstein: "Taken from [New York's] High Line, looking down on a tour bus that came zooming past."
-
Paula Walke
Paula Walke: "Happy Feet! My daughters and I had just enjoyed pedicures at a luxury spa day at Stoke Park in [Buckinghamshire] - a birthday treat from my partner."
-
Boris Barnov
Boris Barnov: "This picture was taken from the upper level of the prominent Bahai Gardens in Haifa[, Israel]."
-
Carla Measures
And, finally, a picture by Carla Measures of a protest at Hong Kong airport.