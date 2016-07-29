Your pictures: Summer
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week, we asked for your pictures on the theme of "summer".
-
Harriet Duffy
Harriet Duffy: "I took this during a spontaneous sunset mission on a cliff walk in New Quay, west Wales. At the beginning of the summer holiday my friends and myself take a trip towards the coast after having been stuck inland for most of the year. I only started taking photos to capture the memories that we have whilst we're all together. I hope it inspires other people to drop everything and to go explore the great British coastline."
-
Rachel Hinxman
Rachel Hinxman: "This photo captures summer for me - the freedom for the children to play outside in the garden in bare feet and without a care in the world apart from making the bubbles."
-
Pip Lacey
Pip Lacey: "A delicious, ice-cool lemonade with a stunning view of the volcano crater, Fira, Santorini."
-
Will Melling
Will Melling: "A beach umbrella on a hot summer's day at West Bay in Dorset."
-
Lynn Summerscales
Lynn Summerscales: " A miniature display of British summertime by the sea - captured at the Gardening Scotland show in Edinburgh."
-
Jenny Downing
Jenny Downing: "Someone has the right idea - sunbathing, but with toes cooled by the waves."
-
Rizmi Tahir
Rizmi Tahir: "Summers mean vacations which means more time to read novels."
-
Michelle Benato
Michelle Benato sent in this picture of seagulls at the beach.
-
Paul Simcock-Young
Paul Simcock-Young: "Took me a while to wait for the bee to appear."
-
Roy Bush
Roy Bush: "I was bored, the sun was out and I had not taken a picture for a few days. When I arrived the meadow had really grown over along the river banks but the warm sun backlighting the flowers was glorious."
-
Claire Goodbody
Claire Goodbody: "This year's summer holiday, enjoying the great outdoors, camping."
-
Annie Anstis
Annie Anstis: "Floating in the kids' pool, taken on a girlie holiday in Lanzarote."
-
Ian McKay
Ian McKay: "I’d already watched this girl’s companion leap off the rocks into the Adriatic a few moments previously so I had the camera ready for this effort."
-
Peter Ware
Peter Ware: "This is Clearwater Beach in Florida."
-
Karen Rowe
And, finally, a picture by Karen Rowe. The next theme is "silhouette" and the deadline for your entries is 2 August. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme; you take the pictures" at the bottom of the page.