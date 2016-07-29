Your pictures: Summer

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week, we asked for your pictures on the theme of "summer".

  • Two people and a sunset Harriet Duffy

    Harriet Duffy: "I took this during a spontaneous sunset mission on a cliff walk in New Quay, west Wales. At the beginning of the summer holiday my friends and myself take a trip towards the coast after having been stuck inland for most of the year. I only started taking photos to capture the memories that we have whilst we're all together. I hope it inspires other people to drop everything and to go explore the great British coastline."

  • Child making bubbles Rachel Hinxman

    Rachel Hinxman: "This photo captures summer for me - the freedom for the children to play outside in the garden in bare feet and without a care in the world apart from making the bubbles."

  • Lemonade on a wall Pip Lacey

    Pip Lacey: "A delicious, ice-cool lemonade with a stunning view of the volcano crater, Fira, Santorini."

  • Beach umbrella Will Melling

    Will Melling: "A beach umbrella on a hot summer's day at West Bay in Dorset."

  • Miniature ice cream van Lynn Summerscales

    Lynn Summerscales: " A miniature display of British summertime by the sea - captured at the Gardening Scotland show in Edinburgh."

  • Beach scene Jenny Downing

    Jenny Downing: "Someone has the right idea - sunbathing, but with toes cooled by the waves."

  • Books Rizmi Tahir

    Rizmi Tahir: "Summers mean vacations which means more time to read novels."

  • Seagulls at the beach Michelle Benato

    Michelle Benato sent in this picture of seagulls at the beach.

  • Sunflower Paul Simcock-Young

    Paul Simcock-Young: "Took me a while to wait for the bee to appear."

  • Thistles Roy Bush

    Roy Bush: "I was bored, the sun was out and I had not taken a picture for a few days. When I arrived the meadow had really grown over along the river banks but the warm sun backlighting the flowers was glorious."

  • Toy people camping Claire Goodbody

    Claire Goodbody: "This year's summer holiday, enjoying the great outdoors, camping."

  • Feet in a pool Annie Anstis

    Annie Anstis: "Floating in the kids' pool, taken on a girlie holiday in Lanzarote."

  • Buza Bar, Dubrovnik, Croatia Ian McKay

    Ian McKay: "I’d already watched this girl’s companion leap off the rocks into the Adriatic a few moments previously so I had the camera ready for this effort."

  • Clearwater Beach in Florida. Peter Ware

    Peter Ware: "This is Clearwater Beach in Florida."

  • Woman in swimming pool Karen Rowe

    And, finally, a picture by Karen Rowe. The next theme is "silhouette" and the deadline for your entries is 2 August. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme; you take the pictures" at the bottom of the page.

More on this story