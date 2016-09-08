Your pictures: Holidays
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week, we asked for your pictures on the theme of "holidays".
-
Steve Stuart
Steve Stuart: "Not all achievements need to be celebrated at work. When on holiday, there are still plenty of activities to participate in to challenge yourself."
-
Luna Perich
Luna Perich sent in this photograph of the castle of Xativa, Spain.
-
Justin McAteer
Justin McAteer: "A bit of stereotypical seaside fun with my son."
-
Michele Butts
This surfer was photographed by Michele Buttons on the beach at San Diego, California.
-
Steve Thomson
Steve Thomson: "This was taken as we tried the surf on a less than sunny day in Polzeath in Cornwall."
-
Becky Ashworth
Becky Ashworth was in Whitby to take this shot.
-
Vivek Sunder
Vivek Sunder: "The Magic Lantern, a lantern on a volcanic hill at Oloiden near Naivasha, Kenya."
-
Kev Thomas
Kev Thomas: "A seagull searching for food over the beach in Bridport, Dorset. The photo was taken from the top of the cliff overlooking the town."
-
Julie Bennett
Julie Bennett took this image in Montenegro.
-
Nicola Kerr
Nicola Kerr took a picture of two sisters on Downhill beach in County Down, Ireland.
-
Lois Wright
Lois Wright: "Taken in south-west France, where the Atlantic waves were great for surfing."
-
Deborah Wells
Deborah Wells sent in a picture of three shells nicely lined up on the beach.
-
Nikos Christidis
Nikos Christidis: "No summer holiday is complete without an ice lolly!"
-
Steven Barnett
Steven Barnett: "I took a photo of my daughter as she went for a paddle and left her sandals behind."
-
Andy Collins
And, finally, a picture by Andy Collins, who said: "An end to another holiday." The next theme is "transport" and the deadline for your entries is 13 September. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme; you take the pictures" at the bottom of the page.