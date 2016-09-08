Your pictures: Holidays

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week, we asked for your pictures on the theme of "holidays".

  • Santorini, Greece Steve Stuart

    Steve Stuart: "Not all achievements need to be celebrated at work. When on holiday, there are still plenty of activities to participate in to challenge yourself."

  • Castle of Xativa, Spain Luna Perich

    Luna Perich sent in this photograph of the castle of Xativa, Spain.

  • Shark Justin McAteer

    Justin McAteer: "A bit of stereotypical seaside fun with my son."

  • Surfer Michele Butts

    This surfer was photographed by Michele Buttons on the beach at San Diego, California.

  • Surfer in Polzeath Steve Thomson

    Steve Thomson: "This was taken as we tried the surf on a less than sunny day in Polzeath in Cornwall."

  • Beach huts in Whitby Becky Ashworth

    Becky Ashworth was in Whitby to take this shot.

  • Lantern Vivek Sunder

    Vivek Sunder: "The Magic Lantern, a lantern on a volcanic hill at Oloiden near Naivasha, Kenya."

  • Seagull Kev Thomas

    Kev Thomas: "A seagull searching for food over the beach in Bridport, Dorset. The photo was taken from the top of the cliff overlooking the town."

  • River in Montenegro Julie Bennett

    Julie Bennett took this image in Montenegro.

  • Girls on a beach Nicola Kerr

    Nicola Kerr took a picture of two sisters on Downhill beach in County Down, Ireland.

  • Surf boards Lois Wright

    Lois Wright: "Taken in south-west France, where the Atlantic waves were great for surfing."

  • Shells on a beach Deborah Wells

    Deborah Wells sent in a picture of three shells nicely lined up on the beach.

  • Ice lolly Nikos Christidis

    Nikos Christidis: "No summer holiday is complete without an ice lolly!"

  • Flip flops Steven Barnett

    Steven Barnett: "I took a photo of my daughter as she went for a paddle and left her sandals behind."

  • Sailing boat in Ibiza Andy Collins

    And, finally, a picture by Andy Collins, who said: "An end to another holiday." The next theme is "transport" and the deadline for your entries is 13 September. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme; you take the pictures" at the bottom of the page.

