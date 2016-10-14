Your pictures: After dark

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week, we asked for your pictures on the theme of "after dark".

  • Milky Way Andy Friend-Smith

    Andy Friend-Smith: "I took this 'after dark' picture of the Milky Way on the Isle Of Wight this August. The building in the foreground is St Catherine's Oratory near Niton."

  • Bride and groom Anna Mikulich

    Anna Mikulich sent in this photograph of Indra and Khristopher on their wedding day.

  • Women in masks Sebastian Heroiu

    Sebastian Heroiu: "Maria and Patricia channelling the owl spirit. This photo is taken at an Artful Badger party where performers and participants alike awaken their animal spirit. Wearing masks when darkness falls is liberating and empowering."

  • RAF Coningsby Ian Garfield

    Ian Garfield: "I often go to aviation night photoshoots. I find long exposures bring out so much atmosphere. I was lucky enough to visit RAF Coningsby in March to shoot front-line aircraft. These Typhoons look particularly menacing, especially in their hangars, awaiting action."

  • Rotherhithe Tunnel in London John Mannell

    John Mannell: "This photo was taken in Rotherhithe Tunnel in London. It was part of a photo series I completed for a project to increase the awareness of depression inspired by the Time to Talk campaign and the need for people to talk about and deal with their issues."

  • Sunlight entering a building Claire Mannion

    Claire Mannion: "After dark comes the best time of day - sunrise! This was one of the best sunrises I've ever seen - photo taken in Sheffield."

  • Night scene Jaspreet Singh

    Jaspreet Singh: "Another night to put everyone and everything to rest only to get them ready for another day tomorrow."

  • Aircraft in flight Jason Shrubb

    Jason Shrubb: "Despite a cloudy evening the 'Night Air' flying at the Bournemouth Air Festival 2016 coincided with a brief glimpse of the blood moon."

  • Dog and its owner Jessica Mathew

    Jessica Mathew sent in this image.

  • Aircraft Phil Mills

    Phil Mills: " This historic aircraft looks significantly different after dark with a long, timed exposure. Motion and darkness in perfect harmony."

  • Star trail Athanasios

    Athanasios sent in this picture of a star trail.

  • Sunrise or sunset Laura Andreea Maria Vasile

    And, finally, a picture by Laura Andreea Maria Vasile in Romania. The next theme is "Bricks" and the deadline for your entries is 18 October. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme; you take the pictures" at the bottom of the page.

