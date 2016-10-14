Your pictures: After dark
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week, we asked for your pictures on the theme of "after dark".
Andy Friend-Smith
Andy Friend-Smith: "I took this 'after dark' picture of the Milky Way on the Isle Of Wight this August. The building in the foreground is St Catherine's Oratory near Niton."
Anna Mikulich
Anna Mikulich sent in this photograph of Indra and Khristopher on their wedding day.
Sebastian Heroiu
Sebastian Heroiu: "Maria and Patricia channelling the owl spirit. This photo is taken at an Artful Badger party where performers and participants alike awaken their animal spirit. Wearing masks when darkness falls is liberating and empowering."
Ian Garfield
Ian Garfield: "I often go to aviation night photoshoots. I find long exposures bring out so much atmosphere. I was lucky enough to visit RAF Coningsby in March to shoot front-line aircraft. These Typhoons look particularly menacing, especially in their hangars, awaiting action."
John Mannell
John Mannell: "This photo was taken in Rotherhithe Tunnel in London. It was part of a photo series I completed for a project to increase the awareness of depression inspired by the Time to Talk campaign and the need for people to talk about and deal with their issues."
Claire Mannion
Claire Mannion: "After dark comes the best time of day - sunrise! This was one of the best sunrises I've ever seen - photo taken in Sheffield."
Jaspreet Singh
Jaspreet Singh: "Another night to put everyone and everything to rest only to get them ready for another day tomorrow."
Jason Shrubb
Jason Shrubb: "Despite a cloudy evening the 'Night Air' flying at the Bournemouth Air Festival 2016 coincided with a brief glimpse of the blood moon."
Jessica Mathew
Jessica Mathew sent in this image.
Phil Mills
Phil Mills: " This historic aircraft looks significantly different after dark with a long, timed exposure. Motion and darkness in perfect harmony."
Athanasios
Athanasios sent in this picture of a star trail.
Laura Andreea Maria Vasile
And, finally, a picture by Laura Andreea Maria Vasile in Romania.