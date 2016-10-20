Your pictures: Bricks
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week, we asked for your pictures on the theme of "bricks".
-
John Ealing
John Ealing: "The stone bricks of Rooley Moor Road that runs between Rossendale and Rochdale in Lancashire. Although almost certainly an ancient route, it was paved during the cotton famine to provide a route to a better place and its stone setts remain despite the wind farms. The stone pillars mark the entrance to the long closed Old Moorcock Inn."
-
Nigel Jackson
Nigel Jackson: "A brick wall brought to life with street art, Brick Lane area, London."
-
David Marsh
David Marsh: "A brickyard high in the Nepalese Himalaya."
-
Pete Evans
Pete Evans: "I visited the unused Standedge Tunnels in the Peak District - mostly built from brick and standing the test of time, a testament to Victorian engineering."
-
Tony Kinghorn
Tony Kinghorn: "Autumn leaf on the bricks, Boston, USA."
-
Steve Lawson
Steve Lawson: "Brickwork inside the dome of the Vatican."
-
Ben Sura
Ben Sura: "Dinosaur structure made of Lego bricks."
-
Lee Blake
Lee Blake: "Found this destructive little kid playing in a brick wall in Tharamgabadi, India."
-
Michael Lynch
Michael Lynch: "Bricks, featuring some sophisticated graffiti."
-
Jenny Downing
Jenny Downing: "Graffiti with a difference; whereas it's usually the painting on top of the bricks that we notice, here the bricks stand out within a cut-out person-shaped space. The artist has cleverly incorporated a concrete lintel to form a belt."
-
Alison Wellby
Alison Wellby: "An engine on the Launceston Steam Railway, Cornwall, rattles along the line with its passengers, passing under bridges of brick and stone in a cloud of steam and with a blast of the whistle."
-
Patrick Frost
Patrick Frost: "A shot taken of the inside of a boundary wall to a public garden on Blackpool promenade."
-
Jack Appleton
Jack Appleton: "An ornate and detailed chimney stack showing a lovely weather-beaten look in colour and texture."
-
Antonio Castillo
Antonio Castillo: "Originally I was planning on taking a long exposure showing people moving along Angels Landing, a trail at Zion National Park in Utah. When I finally found my ideal location and was set to take the picture, the gentleman in the picture simply stopped in the middle of the trail and observed the view."
-
Brook Holladay
And, finally, a picture by Brook Holladay who said: "Some helpful advice on a wall in a Dublin pub." The next theme is "Shadows" and the deadline for your entries is 25 October. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme; you take the pictures" at the bottom of the page.