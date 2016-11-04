Your pictures: Monuments

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week, we asked for your pictures on the theme of "Monuments".

  • El Castillo pyramid in Yucatan. Mexico Steve Moynihan

    Steve Moynihan: "The sun was in the perfect place to take this photo of the step pyramid, El Castillo, which is located at the centre of the Chichen Itza archaeological site in Yucatan, Mexico."

  • Moai at Ahu Tongariki, Easter Island Lex Guerra

    Lex Guerra: "The moai at the ceremonial complex at Ahu Tongariki, Rapa Nui (Easter Island). Guarding, observing, waiting."

  • The foot of the Haserot Angel statue in Ohio Joseph Jadach

    Joseph Jadach: "This photo of the Haserot Angel statue was taken at the Lakeview Cemetery in Cleveland, Ohio."

  • A statue of Rupert Brooke on Skyros Island Nigel Bruen

    Nigel Bruen: "A statue to Rupert Brooke on Skyros Island, Greece."

  • Itsukushima shrine in Miyajima, Japan Matt Strange

    Matt Strange: "I took this image of the torii (gate) at the Itsukushima Shrine in Miyajima, Japan. I had to get into the water to capture the setting sun lined up with the gate."

  • The glass roof of the Louvre's pyramid Chris Reay

    Chris Reay: "I liked the contrast of the old and new, the 19th century palace and the newer glass pyramids of the Louvre in Paris. I also liked the symmetry. It took a while to take freehand but I was happy with the result."

  • The Kelpie statues in Falkirk Pete Evanson

    Pete Evanson: "These are the Kelpies in Falkirk - two fantastic pieces of modern design and engineering. Their name reflects the mythological creatures who supposedly had the strength of 10 horses."

  • Genghis Khan Equestrian Statue, Mongolia Jess Siddall

    Jess Siddall: "This statue of Genghis Khan on horseback in Mongolia points east towards his birthplace. Visitors can climb inside to the horse's mane, where there is a beautiful view over the surrounding countryside."

  • Big Ben, in Westminster Franziska Erbar

    Franziska Erbar took this picture of Britain's most famous clock tower, Big Ben, in Westminster, London.

  • Man reading a book in front of the Eiffel Tower Judith Hamery

    And, finally, a picture by Judith Hamery of a man reading in Paris. The next theme is "Display" and the deadline for your entries is 8 November. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme; you take the pictures" at the bottom of the page.

