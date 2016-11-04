Your pictures: Monuments
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week, we asked for your pictures on the theme of "Monuments".
Steve Moynihan
Steve Moynihan: "The sun was in the perfect place to take this photo of the step pyramid, El Castillo, which is located at the centre of the Chichen Itza archaeological site in Yucatan, Mexico."
Lex Guerra
Lex Guerra: "The moai at the ceremonial complex at Ahu Tongariki, Rapa Nui (Easter Island). Guarding, observing, waiting."
Joseph Jadach
Joseph Jadach: "This photo of the Haserot Angel statue was taken at the Lakeview Cemetery in Cleveland, Ohio."
Nigel Bruen
Nigel Bruen: "A statue to Rupert Brooke on Skyros Island, Greece."
Matt Strange
Matt Strange: "I took this image of the torii (gate) at the Itsukushima Shrine in Miyajima, Japan. I had to get into the water to capture the setting sun lined up with the gate."
Chris Reay
Chris Reay: "I liked the contrast of the old and new, the 19th century palace and the newer glass pyramids of the Louvre in Paris. I also liked the symmetry. It took a while to take freehand but I was happy with the result."
Pete Evanson
Pete Evanson: "These are the Kelpies in Falkirk - two fantastic pieces of modern design and engineering. Their name reflects the mythological creatures who supposedly had the strength of 10 horses."
Jess Siddall
Jess Siddall: "This statue of Genghis Khan on horseback in Mongolia points east towards his birthplace. Visitors can climb inside to the horse's mane, where there is a beautiful view over the surrounding countryside."
Franziska Erbar
Franziska Erbar took this picture of Britain's most famous clock tower, Big Ben, in Westminster, London.
Judith Hamery
And, finally, a picture by Judith Hamery of a man reading in Paris. The next theme is "Display" and the deadline for your entries is 8 November.