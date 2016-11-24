Your pictures: About town

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week, we asked for your pictures on the theme "About town".

  • A blurred bus passes Islington town houses Jack Reid

    Jack Reid: "The photo was taken on a cold autumn evening in Angel, Islington, as buses, bicycles and cars all rushed along trying to get people home from work."

  • A blue light over the towers and empty roads of Dubai Clive Newell

    Clive Newell: "Dubai in the early morning before the roads get really congested. The sun is reflected on the Burj Khalifa tower."

  • An aerial view of the houses and streets of Paris Mario Porchetta

    Mario Porchetta: "Paris, taken from Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Montmartre."

  • A man walks down a railway platform whilst on the phone Guy Gibbons

    Guy Gibbons: "Walk n' Talk: A commuter deep in conversation at a London railway station."

  • Bubbles float across the sky as St Paul's is seen in the background Rajesh Raheja

    Rajesh Raheja: "I took this picture of St Paul's Cathedral at the Millennium Bridge, London."

  • Double exposure view of a glass covered shopping centre in Leicester Esala Kaluperuma

    Esala Kaluperuma: "Highcross shopping centre, Leicester."

  • A old fashioned red car stands out from a grey Danish street Callum Davies

    Callum Davies: "Red Citroën in a grey street straight out of a period film in Christianshavn, Copenhagen."

  • A sun set against the background of a harbour Lisa Wilmot

    Lisa Wilmot: "Mermaid Quay, Cardiff Bay, Wales, backlit by a beautifully vivid sunset."

  • Two older men sitting on the street, one with a pipe in his mouth Irmak Sancar

    Irmak Sancar: "The gentleman who plays the pipe is called Hakki Baba (meaning Father Hakki) and he has played it for more than 50 years on the streets of Istanbul."

  • Aerial photo of Pärnu city in Estonia Kristian Pikner

    And finally an image by Kristian Pikner of Pärnu city in Estonia. The next theme is "Lines" and the deadline for your entries is 29 November. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme; you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

