Your pictures: About town
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week, we asked for your pictures on the theme "About town".
Jack Reid
Jack Reid: "The photo was taken on a cold autumn evening in Angel, Islington, as buses, bicycles and cars all rushed along trying to get people home from work."
Clive Newell
Clive Newell: "Dubai in the early morning before the roads get really congested. The sun is reflected on the Burj Khalifa tower."
Mario Porchetta
Mario Porchetta: "Paris, taken from Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Montmartre."
Guy Gibbons
Guy Gibbons: "Walk n' Talk: A commuter deep in conversation at a London railway station."
Rajesh Raheja
Rajesh Raheja: "I took this picture of St Paul's Cathedral at the Millennium Bridge, London."
Esala Kaluperuma
Esala Kaluperuma: "Highcross shopping centre, Leicester."
Callum Davies
Callum Davies: "Red Citroën in a grey street straight out of a period film in Christianshavn, Copenhagen."
Lisa Wilmot
Lisa Wilmot: "Mermaid Quay, Cardiff Bay, Wales, backlit by a beautifully vivid sunset."
Irmak Sancar
Irmak Sancar: "The gentleman who plays the pipe is called Hakki Baba (meaning Father Hakki) and he has played it for more than 50 years on the streets of Istanbul."
Kristian Pikner
Kristian Pikner of Pärnu city in Estonia.